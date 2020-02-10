Pedestrian injured in crash on 101 West

MANCHESTER, NH — On February 9, 2020, at approximately 1:22 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on Route 101 westbound in Candia.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Colin Farley, 29, of Manchester, was traveling west on Route 101, in a 2004 Volvo XC70, when he struck a pedestrian, Tony Morin, 43, of Raymond.

Mr. Morin was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester with life-threatening injuries.

One lane of Route 101 westbound was closed for approximately three hours as Troopers conducted their investigation and the vehicle was removed.

Assisting the New Hampshire State Police Troop A at the scene were New Hampshire State Police C.A.R. unit, Candia Police, and Fire Departments.

This crash remains under investigation by Trooper Lazos. Anyone with information pertaining to this collision is asked to contact Trooper Lazos, New Hampshire State Police Troop A (Petros.Lazos@dos.nh.gov)