Oct. 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 71 new positive results with 22 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, DHHS announced 71 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.1 pwercent. Today’s results include 43 people who tested positive by PCR test and 28 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 507 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ten individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50 percent being female and 50 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Belknap (5), Merrimack (4), Carroll (3), Strafford (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (22) and Nashua (9).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently ­­18 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 8,800 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 745 (8 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report(data updated October 7, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 ( see 1 below) 8,800 Recovered 7,845 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 448 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 507 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 745 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 18 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 285,128 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,327 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 47,969 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 918 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,850

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/30 10/1 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 870 917 1,289 754 718 717 736 857 LabCorp 1,251 736 679 902 371 184 721 692 Quest Diagnostics 2,036 1,600 1,561 1,236 2,000 1,672 718 1,546 Mako Medical 6 10 133 0 0 28 1 25 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 787 852 701 693 190 531 362 588 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 391 313 450 252 229 298 345 325 Other Laboratory* 140 300 223 210 163 54 134 175 University of New Hampshire** 4,546 3,898 4,686 221 2,890 3,282 3,574 3,300 Total 10,027 8,626 9,722 4,268 6,561 6,766 6,591 7,509 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/30 10/1 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 Daily Average LabCorp 8 6 6 5 1 2 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 19 28 24 22 17 16 15 20 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 6 7 3 0 3 3 4 Other Laboratory* 12 5 2 4 0 5 7 5 Total 48 45 39 34 18 26 25 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.