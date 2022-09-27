Oct. 23: Public invited to send off 25 Honor Flight veterans and first responder escorts for D.C. trip

MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited on Oct. 23 to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when 25 veteran heroes will be escorted by 25 first responders from departments throughout New England for an unforgettable journey of remembrance.

Veterans who served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam will be visiting their memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost to them due to efforts of Honor Flight New England.

Since its inception in 2009, our first responders have ensured that Honor Flight send-offs have been the very best. The first responders that will be participating are police officers, medical personnel, and firefighters from the following departments: