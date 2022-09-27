Oct. 23: Public invited to send off 25 Honor Flight veterans and first responder escorts for D.C. trip

MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited on Oct. 23 to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when 25 veteran heroes will be escorted by 25 first responders from departments throughout New England for an unforgettable journey of remembrance.
Veterans who served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam will be visiting their memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost to them due to efforts of Honor Flight New England.
Since its inception in 2009, our first responders have ensured that Honor Flight send-offs have been the very best. The first responders that will be participating are police officers, medical personnel, and firefighters from the following departments:
- Manchester NH Police
- Massachusetts State Police
- City of Manchester, NH Fire Department
- Hillsborough County NH Sheriff’s Office
- Londonderry Police Department
- New Hampshire State Police
- Hooksett Fire Rescue Department
- Candia Fire Rescue
- Manchester • Boston Regional Airport Fire Dept.
- American Medical Response
- Norwood Fire Department
- Springfield Police Department, Springfield, VT
Members of the general public interested in shaking the hands of our heroes are asked to be at the airport by 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 23 to send them off or 11:15 p.m. to welcome them home.