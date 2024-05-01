We miss what they once needed

O P I N I O N

TRANSCENDENTAL DAD

by Dan Szczesny

One of the things that is often repeated in the parenting world, in particular with smaller kids, is to find repetitive rituals as windows to bonding.

That’s the classic tossing the baseball in the backyard gig with your kid that’s been around forever. Life moves fast. Parents often struggle to carve out time. When you do find it, how do you make it worth it and valuable?

One way is to create something that can be counted on and looked forward to; toss that ball out back when dad gets home. Or, in our case, my daughter and I would indulge together in pizza pretzels and chocolate milk.

Pre-pandemic, one of our favorite ritual routines was that I’d pick up Little Bean from swim class, and we’d head over to Barnes and Noble for a pizza pretzel and milk. We’d hang out, read, talk about the events of the day.

We eventually even got to know the clerks there, and she’d score occasional free cookies. We looked forward to this time, casual and easy as it was.

Among the many enormous things changed by the pandemic, of course, was that so, so many of these tiny moments went away as well. We stopped going there because we couldn’t. And when we were able to again, she was older, other rituals had been developed and even the bookstore’s menu and our tastes had changed.

But recently, we had a bit of time on our hands and momma was busy with other things, so Little Bean and I decided to revisit our old haunts and go hang out at B & N. We figured the pizza pretzel was gone now, and her chocolate milk would be replaced with a pink drink, but the intent was the same.

Alas, as it turned out, I would be the one learning new lessons. And perhaps being replaced.

Being a pre-teen (pre-tween?), it turns out, is filled with all sorts of compromises and new lessons.

Little Bean showed up a half hour before we were supposed to leave with friend #1 in tow. “Daddy, can she come with us!?”

I sighed. “As long as I get a text from her mom or dad, then yes.” The text arrived two minutes later.

And as I was getting ready to stuff the two girls into the car, friend #2 showed up.

“Daddy!” Little Bean looked at me smiling. Same drill. Same yes. So off we went, three girls and me, to get Pocky’s and pink drinks and cupcakes.

And as we drove down to the bookstore, the girls gibbering and gabbing happily, I began to understand that I wasn’t reinventing the parenting business here, that this has always been the case. They get older. They have friends. I’m their driver and facilitator and protector and bank.

I set them up with their snacks, they found a cozy table in the cafe and I let them be. I ran up and grabbed my own coffee and told them, “I’ll be over by the magazines, scream if you need anything.”

And I gave them space. Reluctantly.

Space to be with each other. Space to carve out their own relationships with their own social strata. Space to be girls hanging out with each other.

But then, a notice that something began to happen. Every so often, one or the other of them would show up at my side.

“Mr. Dan, do you have a dollar?”

“Mr. Dan, do you know what time it is?

And then finally, Little Bean was at my side. “Daddy, do you want a bite of my cheese pretzel.”

I very much do. The past remains and if you’re lucky, some of it even matters.

We work hard to keep them safe and happy. We work hard to make them their own humans. And then, when we succeed, we miss what they once needed.

But as long as my daughter continues to share her cheese pretzels with me, I’ll be a satisfied dad.

You can reach the author at danszczesny@gmail.com