Wednesday’s weather: Seasonably fall-like with highs in the upper 60s

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be mainly dry and seasonable with temperatures in the upper 60s. Cooler temperatures follow tomorrow and Friday, but dry weather will prevail as a large high pressure builds into New Hampshire.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 28-Oct. 2

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High 59 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: NNW 5-10
Friday: Sunny & cool. High 64 Winds: Light & Variable.
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday (Oct. 1st): Sun & clouds. High 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Sun & clouds and cooler. High 59 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Precipitation from Ian should stay to our south this weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

