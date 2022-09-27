Wednesday’s weather: Seasonably fall-like with highs in the upper 60s

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

