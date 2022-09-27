Wednesday’s weather: Seasonably fall-like with highs in the upper 60s

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Today will be mainly dry and seasonable with temperatures in the upper 60s. Cooler temperatures follow tomorrow and Friday, but dry weather will prevail as a large high pressure builds into New Hampshire.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 28-Oct. 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
