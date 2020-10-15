Oct. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 82 new positive results with 10 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, October 15, 2020, DHHS announced 82 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.1%. Today’s results include 58 people who tested positive by PCR test and 24 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 829 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 41% being female and 59% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (26), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Merrimack (10), Coos (5), Belknap (3), Grafton (2), Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), Strafford (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.
One new hospitalized case was reported. There are currently 18 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
- 2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,426 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 761 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 15, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|9,426
|Recovered
|8,134 (86%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|463 (5%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|829
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|761 (8%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|18
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|303,576
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|31,654
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|49,233
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|441
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,800
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 10/15/2020)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|Bedford Hills Center
|58
|21
|0
|13
|Pine Rock Manor
|35
|8
|0
|0
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Warde Health Center Windham
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|2
|9
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|8
|4
|0
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|10/8
|10/9
|10/10
|10/11
|10/12
|10/13
|10/14
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|1,063
|1,053
|979
|633
|1,149
|718
|362
|851
|LabCorp
|824
|975
|715
|1,241
|404
|970
|447
|797
|Quest Diagnostics
|1,199
|1,320
|1,371
|2,769
|2,431
|1,355
|1,769
|1,745
|Mako Medical
|19
|36
|7
|0
|27
|0
|0
|13
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|1,260
|1,094
|847
|215
|77
|760
|133
|627
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|299
|746
|225
|241
|289
|398
|256
|351
|Other Laboratory*
|208
|242
|162
|334
|732
|1,516
|342
|505
|University of New Hampshire**
|6,223
|3,799
|2,902
|3
|4,194
|3,310
|3,217
|3,378
|Total
|11,095
|9,265
|7,208
|5,436
|9,303
|9,027
|6,526
|8,266
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|10/8
|10/9
|10/10
|10/11
|10/12
|10/13
|10/14
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|9
|10
|11
|3
|0
|8
|0
|6
|Quest Diagnostics
|26
|35
|15
|4
|27
|24
|22
|22
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|7
|9
|1
|0
|3
|11
|1
|5
|Other Laboratory*
|6
|10
|0
|0
|9
|7
|1
|5
|Total
|48
|64
|27
|7
|39
|50
|24
|37
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.