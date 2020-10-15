Oct. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 82 new positive results with 10 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, October 15, 2020, DHHS announced 82 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.1%. Today’s results include 58 people who tested positive by PCR test and 24 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 829 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 41% being female and 59% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (26), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Merrimack (10), Coos (5), Belknap (3), Grafton (2), Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), Strafford (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

One new hospitalized case was reported. There are currently ­18 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,426 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 761 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 15, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,426 Recovered 8,134 (86%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 463 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 829 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 761 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 18 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 303,576 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,654 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 49,233 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 441 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,800

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 10/15/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center 58 21 0 13 Pine Rock Manor 35 8 0 0 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester 7 2 0 0 Warde Health Center Windham 3 2 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 8 4 0 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,063 1,053 979 633 1,149 718 362 851 LabCorp 824 975 715 1,241 404 970 447 797 Quest Diagnostics 1,199 1,320 1,371 2,769 2,431 1,355 1,769 1,745 Mako Medical 19 36 7 0 27 0 0 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1,260 1,094 847 215 77 760 133 627 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 299 746 225 241 289 398 256 351 Other Laboratory* 208 242 162 334 732 1,516 342 505 University of New Hampshire** 6,223 3,799 2,902 3 4,194 3,310 3,217 3,378 Total 11,095 9,265 7,208 5,436 9,303 9,027 6,526 8,266 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 Daily Average LabCorp 9 10 11 3 0 8 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 26 35 15 4 27 24 22 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 9 1 0 3 11 1 5 Other Laboratory* 6 10 0 0 9 7 1 5 Total 48 64 27 7 39 50 24 37

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.