Jack Heath calls it quits, announces departure from iHeartRadio during broadcast

MANCHESTER, NH – Jack Heath, after nearly seven years of hosting a three-hour, weekday morning conservative radio talk show, announced at the end of his Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, broadcast that he was hanging up his mike.

Heath hosted the daily NH Today with Jack Heath broadcast for iHeartRadio.

When his show was ending Thursday he announced he had just aired his last show, to the surprise of Chris Ryan, general manager of NH Talk Radio which aired the show on WKXL 103.9 FM and 1450 AM for the past two years.

Ryan said he was unaware Heath was calling it quits and believes the conservative host gave no one a heads-up before making the announcement.

“We were not informed of his decision and I have not discussed it with him,” Ryan said.

About 9 a.m., Heath posted on his Facebook page:

“Today was my final day hosting my show on I heart. I have been honored and humbled to host the show for nearly 7 plus years there. I am especially grateful to the listeners for being there and proud of the work I was able to do to help NH’s great non- profits and advocate for our Vetrrans (sic) – a mission I will continue. This is not a goodbye but a thank you for now. Until we talk again, thanks…Stay tuned,” he posted about 9 a.m. Thursday on his Facebook page.

The surprise announcement sent staff at NH Talk Radio scrambling to fill the three-hour slot. Ryan said for now his show will be moved to the morning slot and play throughout the day.

Asked if the show was popular with listeners, Ryan said it was a good fit for their line-up which includes programs featuring different voices. He said his is the independent voice, Heath’s focused on conservative issues and Paul Hodes’ program is liberal/progressive.

“It is not going to be a significant issue for us on the revenue end,” he said.

By 4:30 p.m. Thursday, nearly 100 people had commented on Heath’s Facebook page, many saying they would miss the program.

“My morning coffee and routine just won’t be the same,” wrote Michele Talwani. “Thanks for all that you’ve done to get the movers and shakers on the show. There was something new every day. Best of luck with your next chapter.”

Republican stalwart Thomas Rath, on his Facebook page, said, “Beyond sorry to hear this. You have helped so many with your passionate embrace of worthy causes. I have always been proud to say I knew you when.”