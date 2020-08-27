Now enrolling: Safety, assurance, and enrichment found in the Y’s child care programs

MANCHESTER, NH – While the new school year may look different than before, one thing remains the same: The Granite YMCA’s child care programs continue to be a place where children can remain active, learning and engaged during their time out of school – a critical time for all school-age children, especially as they continue to adjust to the many changes related to COVID-19. Each year, the Y works to provide engaging activities in a caring and safe environment, and this year will be no different.

To better support families when their children are learning virtually, the Y is offering modified child care programs for school districts that are operating on hybrid and fully-remote models. Child care program participants will be able to visit the Y before and after school when their classes are on-site and can attend the all-new Discovery Academy of the Y program when classes are held virtually or during non-school day rotations. For more information, parents and guardians should visit www.graniteymca.org/child-care.

“The Granite YMCA has served southern New Hampshire for over 150 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful as COVID-19,” said Michele Sheppard, Chief Operations Officer. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, both in and out of school. We are pleased to be able to provide these programs to the children in our community, allowing their invaluable social, emotional, physical and academic growth to continue in a variety of scheduling opportunities with the new COVID-19 school schedules.”

The Granite YMCA’s child care programs provided care for over 2,000 children during the 2019 – 2020 school year and since the onset of this global pandemic. Through a balanced approach to youth development, the program offers activities, mentorship and academic support, nurturing the potential of all participants throughout the school year. Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.

In order to help keep kids and staff healthy and safe throughout the school year, The Granite YMCA, following CDC, state and local requirements and guidelines, has adapted several changes to its day-to-day operations, including:

Daily health screenings for children and staff

Mask requirements when social distancing is not possible

Reduced capacity in group activities and outdoor activities whenever feasible

Increased cleaning, sanitizing and handwashing

For more information and to register for the Y’s child care programs, visit www.graniteymca.org/child-care.

About The Granite YMCA

As one of the state’s longest-standing and most enduring non-profits, The Granite YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, social responsibility, and family strengthening. Across the state, its six branches engage 30,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to improve their health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. In 2019, The Granite YMCA provided financial assistance and free services valued at over $1.84 million to 21,510 individuals. To learn more, e visit www.graniteymca.org.