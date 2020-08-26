Aug. 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 8 new positive results with 2 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On August 26, 2020, DHHS announced 8 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,159 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 88 percent being female and 12 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Coos (1), and Rockingham (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (2) and Nashua (1).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 713 (10 percent) of 7,159 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 26, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,159 Recovered 6,510 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 430 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 219 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 713 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 8 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 201,835 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,414 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 41,631 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 661 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,900

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/19 8/20 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 644 931 840 329 409 417 348 560 LabCorp 966 735 496 401 666 691 118 582 Quest Diagnostics 864 1,682 1,283 1,111 1,280 608 1,080 1,130 Mako Medical 16 17 1 1 16 0 1 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 734 774 673 474 319 311 616 557 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 195 154 231 212 202 182 295 210 Other Laboratory* 78 187 95 152 119 81 469 169 Total 3,497 4,480 3,619 2,680 3,011 2,290 2,927 3,215 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/19 8/20 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 Daily Average LabCorp 8 23 13 11 3 0 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 91 93 57 44 5 41 64 56 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 21 6 17 5 0 13 11 10 Other Laboratory* 7 12 4 19 0 20 0 9 Total 127 134 91 79 8 74 75 84

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.