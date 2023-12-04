North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Endorses Joyce Craig for Governor

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Mayor Joyce Craig announced the endorsement of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) for Governor of New Hampshire, building on her robust support from labor. As part of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the NASRCC boasts a rich history of 130 years, and represents 30,000 members who are deeply dedicated to their craft and skill in the construction industry.

“Joyce Craig is a fighter for working people and we are proud to endorse her to be the next Governor of New Hampshire,” said Kim Hokanson, NASRCC Regional Manager for Northern New England and a Nashua NH resident. “Our union is committed to supporting working families by preserving fair labor standards, fighting for the creation of good-paying jobs, and ensuring safe working conditions. Joyce Craig has been an invaluable partner as Mayor and we know her support for our members will continue when she is Governor. Joyce is the right leader to move New Hampshire forward.”

“The Carpenters are an integral part of our community and state and their state-of-the-art training center in Manchester has helped prepare countless hardworking Granite Staters for good-paying jobs, which is one of the many reasons their support means so much to me,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “When I was growing up, my father had to move to Wisconsin for over a year because there were no local union jobs, that is something I’ve worked hard to ensure other families don’t face. Throughout my time as Mayor, I’ve made it a priority to create more family-sustaining union jobs in Manchester and I’ve worked with the Carpenters to ensure fair wages and working conditions. That is the same focus I will bring to the Corner Office and I look forward to working with the NASRCC to deliver solutions to the issues facing hardworking Granite Staters.”

The backing of the NASRCC adds to immense support from labor organizations including the IUPAT DC 35, Nashua Teachers’ Union, IBEW Local 490, the Teamsters Local 633 and the New Hampshire Building and Trades Council. Joyce’s strong support from labor highlights her work as Mayor of Manchester, where she attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development to Manchester, secured federal funding for infrastructure projects, and helped create thousands of good-paying jobs that have benefited the entire state. Mayor Craig has also earned the support of hundreds of elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in her campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This ever-growing list of over 500 includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 100 leaders from the Seacoast — including all three Democratic State Senators, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Governor John Lynch, and Senator Tom Sherman.