Vivek announces 100 NH endorsements

Vivek Ramaswamy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Today, the Vivek 2024 campaign announced endorsements from an additional 103 statewide and local community leaders in New Hampshire, including three NH state representatives.

“All New Hampshirites basically want the same thing: a government that serves the people, an economy that supports innovation and hard work, and a secure border to defend the homeland,” said Vivek 2024 CEO Ben Yoho. “Local leaders and voters across New Hampshire are flocking to Vivek’s campaign because in him they see a vehicle to restore these fundamental values and bring positive change to our great state and country.”

In addition to 100 local endorsements from business leaders and grassroots activists, the campaign also announced the support of three state representatives: Rep. Josh Yokela (R-Fremont), Rep. Cyril Aures (R-Chichester), and Rep. Tim McGough (R-Merrimack)

New Hampshire Endorsements

State Reps

Rep. Josh Yokela, Fremont

Rep. Cyril Aures, Chichester

Rep. Tim McGough, Merrimack

Belknap

Community Endorsements

Andrew Bushey, Belmont

Patricia Bushey, Belmont

Charles Dowd, Belmont

Michelle Tamblyn, Belmont

Meredith Carlson, Gilford

Gail Lefave, Gilford

Michael Rollins, Gilford

Robin Rollins, Gilford

Edgar Conroy, Laconia

Mitchell Dyer, Laconia

Greg Brooks, Alton
Ben Kane, Alton
Chloe Kane, Alton
Ruth Kane, Alton
Lacey Lounsbury, Alton
Jim Miller, Alton
Renee Miller, Alton
Mark Watson, Alton
Douglas Brown, Alton Bay
Mike Currier, Alton Bay

Zachary Toce, Belmont
Michelle Maffei, Alton Bay
Susan Sciotto-Brown, Alton Bay
Joanne Wilson, Alton Bay
Steven Earle, Gilford
David Horvath, Gilford
Becky Orton, Gilford
Jerome Brewer, Laconia
Cejai Weber, Meredith
Megon Weber, Meredith

Carroll

County Chair
Jim Stevens, Wolfeboro

Town Chairs
Rep. Richard Brown, Moultonborough
Michael Granger Sr., Wakefield
Jim Stevens, Wolfeboro
Steve Burrows, Tuftonboro

Community Endorsements

Maurice Bell, Bartlett

Craig Showers, Center Harbor

Janet Showers, Center Harbor

Mark Kahabka, Conway

Jordan Valladares, Conway

Wendy Mcnaughton, Moultonborough

Rich Luccarelli, North Conway

Julie Winling, North Conway

Peter Jenks, Sandwich

Erica Kristine, Wakefield

Marco Capaldi, Bartlett
John Stabile, Sandwich
David Plowman, Tamworth
Derek Rossetti, Tuftonboro
John Greer, Twin Mountain

Michael Granger Sr., Wakefield
Richard Hudson, Wolfeboro
Jeffrey Owings, Wolfeboro
Maria Owings, Wolfeboro

Jim Stevens, Wolfeboro

Cheshire

County Chairs
Richard Pratt, Winchester
Sara Pratt, Winchester

Town Chairs
John Flanagan, Alstead
Paul Hardy, Dublin
David Streeter, Keene
Glenn Parker, Marlborough
Kristen Reynolds, Swanzey

Community Endorsements

Kevin Schibi, Chesterfield

Luke Sacher, Fitzwilliam

Debra Reilly, Gilsum

Kari Chamberlain, Jaffrey

Jack Davis, Keene

Marc Foote, Keene

Thomas Kempf, Keene

A. Patel, Keene

V. Patel, Keene

Bronwyn Sims, Nelson

Sarah Johnson, Keene
Thomas Szot, Keene
Sharon Vernette, Swanzey
Richard Pratt, Winchester
Sara Pratt, Winchester

Coos

County Chair
Dhruv & Kryshana Nandamudi, Pittsburg

Community Endorsements

Amanda Clemmer, Berlin

Elizabeth Holland, Berlin

Bruce Chadbourne, Columbia

Susan Chadbourne, Columbia

Michael Trudeau, Dalton

Deb Balog, Jefferson

Susan Gore, Pittsburg

Joshua Philips, Strafford

Bryan Smith, Twin Mountain

Abigail Querrard, Whitefield

Carol Mockler, Colebrook
Brad Smith, Colebrook
Kelly Smith, Colebrook
Cel Mockler, North Stratford

Kryshana Nandamudi, Pittsburg
Walter Szuksto, Pittsburg
Cari Pinheiro, Stewartstown

Grafton

County Chair
Rep. David Rochefort, Grafton

Town Chairs
Amy Badurina, Bethlehem
Andrew Hemingway, Bristol

Community Endorsements

Sue Harville, Ashland

John Harville, Ashland

Kirbie Nelson, Bethlehem

Lilly Vetanze, Bethlehem

John Prestidge, Easton

Edward Rolfe, Franconia

Bryan Shea, Hanover

Robert O’Shaughnessy, Holderness

Alex Johnson, Lebanon

Aman Sinha, Lebanon

Amy Badurina, Bethlehem

Andrew Hemingway, Bristol
Borris Devitskiy, Lebanon
Nancy Brow, Oxford

Hillsborough

County Chairs
Jennifer Deml, Bedford

Town Chairs
Ric Biroscak, Amherst
Max Hove, Antrim
Shannon Hove, Antrim
John Schneller, Bedford
Britton Albiston, Bedford
Brian Mazur, Goffstown
Rep. Marc McLean, Manchester
Roland Savoie, Nashua

Community Endorsements

Millie Franbach, Amherst

Kelly Hershberger, Amherst

Gregg Lessard, Bedford

Kurt Nelson, Bedford

Mandana Baradaran, Brookline

Joel Shaklee, Brookline

Roberta Laplante, Hancock

Dan Laplante, Hancock

Leigh Bodington, Merrimack

Dan Russo, Merrimack

Kristi Barry, Amherst
John Graham, Amherst
Tedd Landon, Amherst
Britton Albiston, Bedford
Linda Buck, Bedford
Michael O’Donoghue, Bedford
Michelle Salvador, Bedford
Jacob Williams, Bedford
Jack Hopfenspirger, Francestown
Kirk Cresto, Goffstown
Joseph Flanders , Goffstown
Brian Mazur, Goffstown
Susan Hsueh, Hollis
Normand Landers, Hollis
Bala Vatti, Hudson
Nirmala Vatti, Hudson
Michael Arraamides, Manchester
Sean Cooper, Manchester
Yvonne Ducharme, Manchester
Kara Garauile, Manchester
Vincent Golden, Manchester
Alex Grandprey, Manchester
Richard Lack, Manchester
Mike Lindsay, Manchester
Shania Nabors, Manchester
Carl Ohlson Jr, Manchester
Deb Torres, Manchester
Tracey Toucher, Manchester
Margrette Walsh, Manchester
Mike Wargo, Manchester
Chad Whittaker, Manchester
David Williams, Manchester
Donny Zahzberg, Manchester
Byrla Besse, Merrimack
Barbara Michael, Merrimack
Glenn Michael, Merrimack
Roger Smith, Merrimack
Laurie Spurling, Merrimack
Sue Stewart, Merrimack
Angi Alcutt, Milford
Paul Boyer, Milford
Peter Carlston, Milford
Tyler Deihle, Milford
Jennifer Jennifer, Milford
Josiah Lasalle, Mont Vernon
Cathie Ackerman, Nashua
Matthew  Geiltro, Nashua
Jerry Johnson, Nashua
Matthew Johnson, Nashua
Roland Savoie, Nashua
Brian Stinchfield, Nashua
Lois Voisine, Nashua
Thomas Waldo, Nashua
Daniel Ducharme, Pelham
Patrick Galbraith, Sharon
James Tamposi, Temple
Vic Voglino, Temple
Daren McGettigan, Wilton
Timothy Wilson, Wilton

Merrimack

County Chair
Jim Putnam, New London

Town Chairs
Seth Miller, Canterbury
Matt Center, Henniker
Jim Putnam, New London
Stephanie Parez, Webster

Community Endorsements

Robin Rego, Andover

Chris Ayers, Chichester

Tyler Caldwell, Concord

Saxon Gregory, Concord

Kaitlyn Mcgowan, Concord

Tyler Brewer, Franklin

Richard Thibault, Franklin

Doreen Thibault, Franklin

James Thibault, Franklin

Alu Axelman, Hooksett

Joshua Crawford, Boscawen
Euan Nappen, Bow
Seth Miller, Canterbury
Janet Vincent, Canterbury
Rosemary Aures, Chichester
Reggie Barnum, Concord
Terry Barnum, Concord
Thom Bloomquist, Concord

Pamela Ean, Concord
Wendell Ford, Concord
Maggie McGee, Concord
Chris Miller, Concord
Ruth Reingold, Concord
Matt Center, Henniker
Debra Blake, Hooksett
Robert Crain, Hooksett
Mark Potin, Hooksett
Ken Elkind, New London
Suzanne Elkind, New London
Jim Putnam, New London
Nathan Walker, New London
Jeff Kirchhoff, Northfield
Erik Gage, Pembroke
Ron Bisson, Penacook
Christine Edney, Pittsfield
Ben Dalbec, South Sutton

Rockingham

County Chairs
Rep. David Love, Derry
Steve Goddu, Salem

Town Chairs
Caleb Lebbe, Brentwood
Rep. David Love, Derry
Gisela Lloyd, East Kingston
Katy Singlar, Exeter
Joseph Lazzaro, Hampton
Mark Theberge, Kingston
William Leibundgut, Portsmouth

Community Endorsements

Kenneth Biel, Chester

Karla Biel, Chester

Mike Height, Derry

Denis Hamel, E Kingston

Sally Hamel, E Kingston

Thomas Hunter, Exeter

Tim Cushman, Fremont

Dwight L. Linn, Hampton

Patrick El-Azem, Londonderry

Wayne Wood, Newington

Lori Besegai, Atkinson
Tim Muller, Atkinson
Gene Rizzo, Atkinson
Tim Storsberg, Atkinson

Caleb Lebbe, Brentwood
Kim Saxton, Brentwood
Prabhakar Singareddy, Brentwood
Sue Umbaugh, Candia
Justin Wilson, Candia
Barry Charewicz, Derry
Paul Croteau, Derry
Alex Samuel, Derry
Brad Smith, Derry
Gisela Lloyd, East Kingston
James Ouellet, Exeter
Katy Singlar, Exeter
Steve Singlar, Exeter
Joseph Lazzaro, Hampstead
Rich Sheehan, Hampstead
Michael Bostwick, Hampton
Routy Plant, Hampton
Elizabeth Blankenship, Hampton Falls
Chris Conti, Hampton Falls
David Conti, Hampton Falls
Eileen Guerin, Hampton Falls
Mark Theberge, Kingston
Jonathan Srydov, Londonderry
Steven Thayer, Londonderry
Steven Vargus, Londonderry
Jared Gorski, Newmarket
Don Roy, North Hampton
Erin Harkins, Nottingham
Hank Boucher, Portsmouth
Kelly Driscoll, Portsmouth
David Hindle, Portsmouth
Rick Horowitz, Portsmouth
William Leibundgut, Portsmouth
Harvey Schlesinger, Portsmouth
Jodie Consoles, Raymond
Sam Consoles, Raymond
Robert Cherypogue, Rye
Debrorah Hayes, Rye
Greg Pickering, Rye
Dan Shepard, Rye
Dorothy Clarke, Salem
Kevin Costa, Salem

Strafford

County Chairs
Michael Varney, Farmington

Town Chairs
Michael Varney, Farmington
Greg Anthes, New Durham
Jan Anthes, New Durham
Michael Matuson, Rochester

Community Endorsements

Adam Cilley, Barrington

Frank Natale, Barrington

Pj Day, Dover

Dane Drasher, Dover

Greg Willey, Milton Mills

Rachel Ackerman, Rochester

Cynthia Blanchette, Rochester

Ted Duntley, Rochester

Mike Duntley, Rochester

Robert Howard, Rochester

James Antonio, Barrington
Kyle Barnalsy, Barrington
Bob Wheeler, Barrington
Rick Brillard, Dover
Erin E. Herring, Dover
George Herring, Dover
Karl Klare, Dover
Bette Rochette, Dover
Robert O’Donnell, Durham
Katherine Ayers, Milton
Patricia Weldon, New Durham
Russell Weldon, New Durham
David Clarke, Rochester
John Cox, Rochester
Larken Goode, Rochester
Alison Kras, Rochester
Betty Laferte, Rochester
John Paradis, Rochester
Christopher Swiatek, Rochester
Melinda Hannah, Somersworth

Sullivan

County Chairs
Tobin Menard – Newport
Annette Menard – Newport

Town Chairs
Hannibal Handy, Charlestown
Carolyn Handy, Charlestown
Heather Whitney, Claremont
Edward Sanville, Grantham
Maricar Sanville, Grantham
Tom Strempfer, Langdon
Tobin Menard, Newport
Annette Menard, Newport
Charles Johnson, Washington
Kate Johnson, Washington

Community Endorsements

Laura Smith, Canaan

Raymond Edwards, Claremont

Raymond Kendall, Cornish

Cody Kendall, George Mills

Suzanna Streupfer, Langdon

Gary Ward, Plainfield

Hon. Spec Bowers, Sunapee

George Curt, Sunapee

Linda Callum, Unity

Bert Bodnar, Washington

Hannibal Handy, Charlestown

Carolyn Handy, Charlestown

Heather Whitney, Claremont
Edward Sanville, Grantham
Maricar Sanville, Grantham
Charles Johnson, Washington

Kate Johnson, Washington
Bethany Klebes, Newport
Jason Klebes, Newport

