Vivek announces 100 NH endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Today, the Vivek 2024 campaign announced endorsements from an additional 103 statewide and local community leaders in New Hampshire, including three NH state representatives.

“All New Hampshirites basically want the same thing: a government that serves the people, an economy that supports innovation and hard work, and a secure border to defend the homeland,” said Vivek 2024 CEO Ben Yoho. “Local leaders and voters across New Hampshire are flocking to Vivek’s campaign because in him they see a vehicle to restore these fundamental values and bring positive change to our great state and country.”

In addition to 100 local endorsements from business leaders and grassroots activists, the campaign also announced the support of three state representatives: Rep. Josh Yokela (R-Fremont), Rep. Cyril Aures (R-Chichester), and Rep. Tim McGough (R-Merrimack)

New Hampshire Endorsements

State Reps

Rep. Josh Yokela, Fremont

Rep. Cyril Aures, Chichester

Rep. Tim McGough, Merrimack

Belknap

Community Endorsements

Andrew Bushey, Belmont

Patricia Bushey, Belmont

Charles Dowd, Belmont

Michelle Tamblyn, Belmont

Meredith Carlson, Gilford

Gail Lefave, Gilford

Michael Rollins, Gilford

Robin Rollins, Gilford

Edgar Conroy, Laconia

Mitchell Dyer, Laconia

Greg Brooks, Alton

Ben Kane, Alton

Chloe Kane, Alton

Ruth Kane, Alton

Lacey Lounsbury, Alton

Jim Miller, Alton

Renee Miller, Alton

Mark Watson, Alton

Douglas Brown, Alton Bay

Mike Currier, Alton Bay

Zachary Toce, Belmont

Michelle Maffei, Alton Bay

Susan Sciotto-Brown, Alton Bay

Joanne Wilson, Alton Bay

Steven Earle, Gilford

David Horvath, Gilford

Becky Orton, Gilford

Jerome Brewer, Laconia

Cejai Weber, Meredith

Megon Weber, Meredith

Carroll

County Chair

Jim Stevens, Wolfeboro

Town Chairs

Rep. Richard Brown, Moultonborough

Michael Granger Sr., Wakefield

Jim Stevens, Wolfeboro

Steve Burrows, Tuftonboro

Community Endorsements

Maurice Bell, Bartlett

Craig Showers, Center Harbor

Janet Showers, Center Harbor

Mark Kahabka, Conway

Jordan Valladares, Conway

Wendy Mcnaughton, Moultonborough

Rich Luccarelli, North Conway

Julie Winling, North Conway

Peter Jenks, Sandwich

Erica Kristine, Wakefield

Marco Capaldi, Bartlett

John Stabile, Sandwich

David Plowman, Tamworth

Derek Rossetti, Tuftonboro

John Greer, Twin Mountain

Michael Granger Sr., Wakefield

Richard Hudson, Wolfeboro

Jeffrey Owings, Wolfeboro

Maria Owings, Wolfeboro

Jim Stevens, Wolfeboro

Cheshire

County Chairs

Richard Pratt, Winchester

Sara Pratt, Winchester

Town Chairs

John Flanagan, Alstead

Paul Hardy, Dublin

David Streeter, Keene

Glenn Parker, Marlborough

Kristen Reynolds, Swanzey

Community Endorsements

Kevin Schibi, Chesterfield

Luke Sacher, Fitzwilliam

Debra Reilly, Gilsum

Kari Chamberlain, Jaffrey

Jack Davis, Keene

Marc Foote, Keene

Thomas Kempf, Keene

A. Patel, Keene

V. Patel, Keene

Bronwyn Sims, Nelson

Sarah Johnson, Keene

Thomas Szot, Keene

Sharon Vernette, Swanzey

Richard Pratt, Winchester

Sara Pratt, Winchester

Coos

County Chair

Dhruv & Kryshana Nandamudi, Pittsburg

Community Endorsements

Amanda Clemmer, Berlin

Elizabeth Holland, Berlin

Bruce Chadbourne, Columbia

Susan Chadbourne, Columbia

Michael Trudeau, Dalton

Deb Balog, Jefferson

Susan Gore, Pittsburg

Joshua Philips, Strafford

Bryan Smith, Twin Mountain

Abigail Querrard, Whitefield

Carol Mockler, Colebrook

Brad Smith, Colebrook

Kelly Smith, Colebrook

Cel Mockler, North Stratford

Kryshana Nandamudi, Pittsburg

Walter Szuksto, Pittsburg

Cari Pinheiro, Stewartstown

Grafton

County Chair

Rep. David Rochefort, Grafton

Town Chairs

Amy Badurina, Bethlehem

Andrew Hemingway, Bristol

Community Endorsements

Sue Harville, Ashland

John Harville, Ashland

Kirbie Nelson, Bethlehem

Lilly Vetanze, Bethlehem

John Prestidge, Easton

Edward Rolfe, Franconia

Bryan Shea, Hanover

Robert O’Shaughnessy, Holderness

Alex Johnson, Lebanon

Aman Sinha, Lebanon

Amy Badurina, Bethlehem

Andrew Hemingway, Bristol

Borris Devitskiy, Lebanon

Nancy Brow, Oxford

Hillsborough

County Chairs

Jennifer Deml, Bedford

Town Chairs

Ric Biroscak, Amherst

Max Hove, Antrim

Shannon Hove, Antrim

John Schneller, Bedford

Britton Albiston, Bedford

Brian Mazur, Goffstown

Rep. Marc McLean, Manchester

Roland Savoie, Nashua

Community Endorsements

Millie Franbach, Amherst

Kelly Hershberger, Amherst

Gregg Lessard, Bedford

Kurt Nelson, Bedford

Mandana Baradaran, Brookline

Joel Shaklee, Brookline

Roberta Laplante, Hancock

Dan Laplante, Hancock

Leigh Bodington, Merrimack

Dan Russo, Merrimack

Kristi Barry, Amherst

John Graham, Amherst

Tedd Landon, Amherst

Britton Albiston, Bedford

Linda Buck, Bedford

Michael O’Donoghue, Bedford

Michelle Salvador, Bedford

Jacob Williams, Bedford

Jack Hopfenspirger, Francestown

Kirk Cresto, Goffstown

Joseph Flanders , Goffstown

Brian Mazur, Goffstown

Susan Hsueh, Hollis

Normand Landers, Hollis

Bala Vatti, Hudson

Nirmala Vatti, Hudson

Michael Arraamides, Manchester

Sean Cooper, Manchester

Yvonne Ducharme, Manchester

Kara Garauile, Manchester

Vincent Golden, Manchester

Alex Grandprey, Manchester

Richard Lack, Manchester

Mike Lindsay, Manchester

Shania Nabors, Manchester

Carl Ohlson Jr, Manchester

Deb Torres, Manchester

Tracey Toucher, Manchester

Margrette Walsh, Manchester

Mike Wargo, Manchester

Chad Whittaker, Manchester

David Williams, Manchester

Donny Zahzberg, Manchester

Byrla Besse, Merrimack

Barbara Michael, Merrimack

Glenn Michael, Merrimack

Roger Smith, Merrimack

Laurie Spurling, Merrimack

Sue Stewart, Merrimack

Angi Alcutt, Milford

Paul Boyer, Milford

Peter Carlston, Milford

Tyler Deihle, Milford

Jennifer Jennifer, Milford

Josiah Lasalle, Mont Vernon

Cathie Ackerman, Nashua

Matthew Geiltro, Nashua

Jerry Johnson, Nashua

Matthew Johnson, Nashua

Roland Savoie, Nashua

Brian Stinchfield, Nashua

Lois Voisine, Nashua

Thomas Waldo, Nashua

Daniel Ducharme, Pelham

Patrick Galbraith, Sharon

James Tamposi, Temple

Vic Voglino, Temple

Daren McGettigan, Wilton

Timothy Wilson, Wilton

Merrimack

County Chair

Jim Putnam, New London

Town Chairs

Seth Miller, Canterbury

Matt Center, Henniker

Jim Putnam, New London

Stephanie Parez, Webster

Community Endorsements

Robin Rego, Andover

Chris Ayers, Chichester

Tyler Caldwell, Concord

Saxon Gregory, Concord

Kaitlyn Mcgowan, Concord

Tyler Brewer, Franklin

Richard Thibault, Franklin

Doreen Thibault, Franklin

James Thibault, Franklin

Alu Axelman, Hooksett

Joshua Crawford, Boscawen

Euan Nappen, Bow

Seth Miller, Canterbury

Janet Vincent, Canterbury

Rosemary Aures, Chichester

Reggie Barnum, Concord

Terry Barnum, Concord

Thom Bloomquist, Concord

Pamela Ean, Concord

Wendell Ford, Concord

Maggie McGee, Concord

Chris Miller, Concord

Ruth Reingold, Concord

Matt Center, Henniker

Debra Blake, Hooksett

Robert Crain, Hooksett

Mark Potin, Hooksett

Ken Elkind, New London

Suzanne Elkind, New London

Jim Putnam, New London

Nathan Walker, New London

Jeff Kirchhoff, Northfield

Erik Gage, Pembroke

Ron Bisson, Penacook

Christine Edney, Pittsfield

Ben Dalbec, South Sutton

Rockingham

County Chairs

Rep. David Love, Derry

Steve Goddu, Salem

Town Chairs

Caleb Lebbe, Brentwood

Rep. David Love, Derry

Gisela Lloyd, East Kingston

Katy Singlar, Exeter

Joseph Lazzaro, Hampton

Mark Theberge, Kingston

William Leibundgut, Portsmouth

Community Endorsements

Kenneth Biel, Chester

Karla Biel, Chester

Mike Height, Derry

Denis Hamel, E Kingston

Sally Hamel, E Kingston

Thomas Hunter, Exeter

Tim Cushman, Fremont

Dwight L. Linn, Hampton

Patrick El-Azem, Londonderry

Wayne Wood, Newington

Lori Besegai, Atkinson

Tim Muller, Atkinson

Gene Rizzo, Atkinson

Tim Storsberg, Atkinson

Caleb Lebbe, Brentwood

Kim Saxton, Brentwood

Prabhakar Singareddy, Brentwood

Sue Umbaugh, Candia

Justin Wilson, Candia

Barry Charewicz, Derry

Paul Croteau, Derry

Alex Samuel, Derry

Brad Smith, Derry

Gisela Lloyd, East Kingston

James Ouellet, Exeter

Katy Singlar, Exeter

Steve Singlar, Exeter

Joseph Lazzaro, Hampstead

Rich Sheehan, Hampstead

Michael Bostwick, Hampton

Routy Plant, Hampton

Elizabeth Blankenship, Hampton Falls

Chris Conti, Hampton Falls

David Conti, Hampton Falls

Eileen Guerin, Hampton Falls

Mark Theberge, Kingston

Jonathan Srydov, Londonderry

Steven Thayer, Londonderry

Steven Vargus, Londonderry

Jared Gorski, Newmarket

Don Roy, North Hampton

Erin Harkins, Nottingham

Hank Boucher, Portsmouth

Kelly Driscoll, Portsmouth

David Hindle, Portsmouth

Rick Horowitz, Portsmouth

William Leibundgut, Portsmouth

Harvey Schlesinger, Portsmouth

Jodie Consoles, Raymond

Sam Consoles, Raymond

Robert Cherypogue, Rye

Debrorah Hayes, Rye

Greg Pickering, Rye

Dan Shepard, Rye

Dorothy Clarke, Salem

Kevin Costa, Salem

Strafford

County Chairs

Michael Varney, Farmington

Town Chairs

Michael Varney, Farmington

Greg Anthes, New Durham

Jan Anthes, New Durham

Michael Matuson, Rochester

Community Endorsements

Adam Cilley, Barrington

Frank Natale, Barrington

Pj Day, Dover

Dane Drasher, Dover

Greg Willey, Milton Mills

Rachel Ackerman, Rochester

Cynthia Blanchette, Rochester

Ted Duntley, Rochester

Mike Duntley, Rochester

Robert Howard, Rochester

James Antonio, Barrington

Kyle Barnalsy, Barrington

Bob Wheeler, Barrington

Rick Brillard, Dover

Erin E. Herring, Dover

George Herring, Dover

Karl Klare, Dover

Bette Rochette, Dover

Robert O’Donnell, Durham

Katherine Ayers, Milton

Patricia Weldon, New Durham

Russell Weldon, New Durham

David Clarke, Rochester

John Cox, Rochester

Larken Goode, Rochester

Alison Kras, Rochester

Betty Laferte, Rochester

John Paradis, Rochester

Christopher Swiatek, Rochester

Melinda Hannah, Somersworth

Sullivan

County Chairs

Tobin Menard – Newport

Annette Menard – Newport

Town Chairs

Hannibal Handy, Charlestown

Carolyn Handy, Charlestown

Heather Whitney, Claremont

Edward Sanville, Grantham

Maricar Sanville, Grantham

Tom Strempfer, Langdon

Tobin Menard, Newport

Annette Menard, Newport

Charles Johnson, Washington

Kate Johnson, Washington

Community Endorsements

Laura Smith, Canaan

Raymond Edwards, Claremont

Raymond Kendall, Cornish

Cody Kendall, George Mills

Suzanna Streupfer, Langdon

Gary Ward, Plainfield

Hon. Spec Bowers, Sunapee

George Curt, Sunapee

Linda Callum, Unity

Bert Bodnar, Washington

Hannibal Handy, Charlestown

Carolyn Handy, Charlestown

Heather Whitney, Claremont

Edward Sanville, Grantham

Maricar Sanville, Grantham

Charles Johnson, Washington

Kate Johnson, Washington

Bethany Klebes, Newport

Jason Klebes, Newport