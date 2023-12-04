Vivek announces 100 NH endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Today, the Vivek 2024 campaign announced endorsements from an additional 103 statewide and local community leaders in New Hampshire, including three NH state representatives.
“All New Hampshirites basically want the same thing: a government that serves the people, an economy that supports innovation and hard work, and a secure border to defend the homeland,” said Vivek 2024 CEO Ben Yoho. “Local leaders and voters across New Hampshire are flocking to Vivek’s campaign because in him they see a vehicle to restore these fundamental values and bring positive change to our great state and country.”
In addition to 100 local endorsements from business leaders and grassroots activists, the campaign also announced the support of three state representatives: Rep. Josh Yokela (R-Fremont), Rep. Cyril Aures (R-Chichester), and Rep. Tim McGough (R-Merrimack)
New Hampshire Endorsements
State Reps
Rep. Josh Yokela, Fremont
Rep. Cyril Aures, Chichester
Rep. Tim McGough, Merrimack
Belknap
Community Endorsements
Andrew Bushey, Belmont
Patricia Bushey, Belmont
Charles Dowd, Belmont
Michelle Tamblyn, Belmont
Meredith Carlson, Gilford
Gail Lefave, Gilford
Michael Rollins, Gilford
Robin Rollins, Gilford
Edgar Conroy, Laconia
Mitchell Dyer, Laconia
Greg Brooks, Alton
Ben Kane, Alton
Chloe Kane, Alton
Ruth Kane, Alton
Lacey Lounsbury, Alton
Jim Miller, Alton
Renee Miller, Alton
Mark Watson, Alton
Douglas Brown, Alton Bay
Mike Currier, Alton Bay
Zachary Toce, Belmont
Michelle Maffei, Alton Bay
Susan Sciotto-Brown, Alton Bay
Joanne Wilson, Alton Bay
Steven Earle, Gilford
David Horvath, Gilford
Becky Orton, Gilford
Jerome Brewer, Laconia
Cejai Weber, Meredith
Megon Weber, Meredith
Carroll
County Chair
Jim Stevens, Wolfeboro
Town Chairs
Rep. Richard Brown, Moultonborough
Michael Granger Sr., Wakefield
Jim Stevens, Wolfeboro
Steve Burrows, Tuftonboro
Community Endorsements
Maurice Bell, Bartlett
Craig Showers, Center Harbor
Janet Showers, Center Harbor
Mark Kahabka, Conway
Jordan Valladares, Conway
Wendy Mcnaughton, Moultonborough
Rich Luccarelli, North Conway
Julie Winling, North Conway
Peter Jenks, Sandwich
Erica Kristine, Wakefield
Marco Capaldi, Bartlett
John Stabile, Sandwich
David Plowman, Tamworth
Derek Rossetti, Tuftonboro
John Greer, Twin Mountain
Michael Granger Sr., Wakefield
Richard Hudson, Wolfeboro
Jeffrey Owings, Wolfeboro
Maria Owings, Wolfeboro
Jim Stevens, Wolfeboro
Cheshire
County Chairs
Richard Pratt, Winchester
Sara Pratt, Winchester
Town Chairs
John Flanagan, Alstead
Paul Hardy, Dublin
David Streeter, Keene
Glenn Parker, Marlborough
Kristen Reynolds, Swanzey
Community Endorsements
Kevin Schibi, Chesterfield
Luke Sacher, Fitzwilliam
Debra Reilly, Gilsum
Kari Chamberlain, Jaffrey
Jack Davis, Keene
Marc Foote, Keene
Thomas Kempf, Keene
A. Patel, Keene
V. Patel, Keene
Bronwyn Sims, Nelson
Sarah Johnson, Keene
Thomas Szot, Keene
Sharon Vernette, Swanzey
Richard Pratt, Winchester
Sara Pratt, Winchester
Coos
County Chair
Dhruv & Kryshana Nandamudi, Pittsburg
Community Endorsements
Amanda Clemmer, Berlin
Elizabeth Holland, Berlin
Bruce Chadbourne, Columbia
Susan Chadbourne, Columbia
Michael Trudeau, Dalton
Deb Balog, Jefferson
Susan Gore, Pittsburg
Joshua Philips, Strafford
Bryan Smith, Twin Mountain
Abigail Querrard, Whitefield
Carol Mockler, Colebrook
Brad Smith, Colebrook
Kelly Smith, Colebrook
Cel Mockler, North Stratford
Kryshana Nandamudi, Pittsburg
Walter Szuksto, Pittsburg
Cari Pinheiro, Stewartstown
Grafton
County Chair
Rep. David Rochefort, Grafton
Town Chairs
Amy Badurina, Bethlehem
Andrew Hemingway, Bristol
Community Endorsements
Sue Harville, Ashland
John Harville, Ashland
Kirbie Nelson, Bethlehem
Lilly Vetanze, Bethlehem
John Prestidge, Easton
Edward Rolfe, Franconia
Bryan Shea, Hanover
Robert O’Shaughnessy, Holderness
Alex Johnson, Lebanon
Aman Sinha, Lebanon
Amy Badurina, Bethlehem
Andrew Hemingway, Bristol
Borris Devitskiy, Lebanon
Nancy Brow, Oxford
Hillsborough
County Chairs
Jennifer Deml, Bedford
Town Chairs
Ric Biroscak, Amherst
Max Hove, Antrim
Shannon Hove, Antrim
John Schneller, Bedford
Britton Albiston, Bedford
Brian Mazur, Goffstown
Rep. Marc McLean, Manchester
Roland Savoie, Nashua
Community Endorsements
Millie Franbach, Amherst
Kelly Hershberger, Amherst
Gregg Lessard, Bedford
Kurt Nelson, Bedford
Mandana Baradaran, Brookline
Joel Shaklee, Brookline
Roberta Laplante, Hancock
Dan Laplante, Hancock
Leigh Bodington, Merrimack
Dan Russo, Merrimack
Kristi Barry, Amherst
John Graham, Amherst
Tedd Landon, Amherst
Britton Albiston, Bedford
Linda Buck, Bedford
Michael O’Donoghue, Bedford
Michelle Salvador, Bedford
Jacob Williams, Bedford
Jack Hopfenspirger, Francestown
Kirk Cresto, Goffstown
Joseph Flanders , Goffstown
Brian Mazur, Goffstown
Susan Hsueh, Hollis
Normand Landers, Hollis
Bala Vatti, Hudson
Nirmala Vatti, Hudson
Michael Arraamides, Manchester
Sean Cooper, Manchester
Yvonne Ducharme, Manchester
Kara Garauile, Manchester
Vincent Golden, Manchester
Alex Grandprey, Manchester
Richard Lack, Manchester
Mike Lindsay, Manchester
Shania Nabors, Manchester
Carl Ohlson Jr, Manchester
Deb Torres, Manchester
Tracey Toucher, Manchester
Margrette Walsh, Manchester
Mike Wargo, Manchester
Chad Whittaker, Manchester
David Williams, Manchester
Donny Zahzberg, Manchester
Byrla Besse, Merrimack
Barbara Michael, Merrimack
Glenn Michael, Merrimack
Roger Smith, Merrimack
Laurie Spurling, Merrimack
Sue Stewart, Merrimack
Angi Alcutt, Milford
Paul Boyer, Milford
Peter Carlston, Milford
Tyler Deihle, Milford
Jennifer Jennifer, Milford
Josiah Lasalle, Mont Vernon
Cathie Ackerman, Nashua
Matthew Geiltro, Nashua
Jerry Johnson, Nashua
Matthew Johnson, Nashua
Roland Savoie, Nashua
Brian Stinchfield, Nashua
Lois Voisine, Nashua
Thomas Waldo, Nashua
Daniel Ducharme, Pelham
Patrick Galbraith, Sharon
James Tamposi, Temple
Vic Voglino, Temple
Daren McGettigan, Wilton
Timothy Wilson, Wilton
Merrimack
County Chair
Jim Putnam, New London
Town Chairs
Seth Miller, Canterbury
Matt Center, Henniker
Jim Putnam, New London
Stephanie Parez, Webster
Community Endorsements
Robin Rego, Andover
Chris Ayers, Chichester
Tyler Caldwell, Concord
Saxon Gregory, Concord
Kaitlyn Mcgowan, Concord
Tyler Brewer, Franklin
Richard Thibault, Franklin
Doreen Thibault, Franklin
James Thibault, Franklin
Alu Axelman, Hooksett
Joshua Crawford, Boscawen
Euan Nappen, Bow
Seth Miller, Canterbury
Janet Vincent, Canterbury
Rosemary Aures, Chichester
Reggie Barnum, Concord
Terry Barnum, Concord
Thom Bloomquist, Concord
Pamela Ean, Concord
Wendell Ford, Concord
Maggie McGee, Concord
Chris Miller, Concord
Ruth Reingold, Concord
Matt Center, Henniker
Debra Blake, Hooksett
Robert Crain, Hooksett
Mark Potin, Hooksett
Ken Elkind, New London
Suzanne Elkind, New London
Jim Putnam, New London
Nathan Walker, New London
Jeff Kirchhoff, Northfield
Erik Gage, Pembroke
Ron Bisson, Penacook
Christine Edney, Pittsfield
Ben Dalbec, South Sutton
Rockingham
County Chairs
Rep. David Love, Derry
Steve Goddu, Salem
Town Chairs
Caleb Lebbe, Brentwood
Rep. David Love, Derry
Gisela Lloyd, East Kingston
Katy Singlar, Exeter
Joseph Lazzaro, Hampton
Mark Theberge, Kingston
William Leibundgut, Portsmouth
Community Endorsements
Kenneth Biel, Chester
Karla Biel, Chester
Mike Height, Derry
Denis Hamel, E Kingston
Sally Hamel, E Kingston
Thomas Hunter, Exeter
Tim Cushman, Fremont
Dwight L. Linn, Hampton
Patrick El-Azem, Londonderry
Wayne Wood, Newington
Lori Besegai, Atkinson
Tim Muller, Atkinson
Gene Rizzo, Atkinson
Tim Storsberg, Atkinson
Caleb Lebbe, Brentwood
Kim Saxton, Brentwood
Prabhakar Singareddy, Brentwood
Sue Umbaugh, Candia
Justin Wilson, Candia
Barry Charewicz, Derry
Paul Croteau, Derry
Alex Samuel, Derry
Brad Smith, Derry
Gisela Lloyd, East Kingston
James Ouellet, Exeter
Katy Singlar, Exeter
Steve Singlar, Exeter
Joseph Lazzaro, Hampstead
Rich Sheehan, Hampstead
Michael Bostwick, Hampton
Routy Plant, Hampton
Elizabeth Blankenship, Hampton Falls
Chris Conti, Hampton Falls
David Conti, Hampton Falls
Eileen Guerin, Hampton Falls
Mark Theberge, Kingston
Jonathan Srydov, Londonderry
Steven Thayer, Londonderry
Steven Vargus, Londonderry
Jared Gorski, Newmarket
Don Roy, North Hampton
Erin Harkins, Nottingham
Hank Boucher, Portsmouth
Kelly Driscoll, Portsmouth
David Hindle, Portsmouth
Rick Horowitz, Portsmouth
William Leibundgut, Portsmouth
Harvey Schlesinger, Portsmouth
Jodie Consoles, Raymond
Sam Consoles, Raymond
Robert Cherypogue, Rye
Debrorah Hayes, Rye
Greg Pickering, Rye
Dan Shepard, Rye
Dorothy Clarke, Salem
Kevin Costa, Salem
Strafford
County Chairs
Michael Varney, Farmington
Town Chairs
Michael Varney, Farmington
Greg Anthes, New Durham
Jan Anthes, New Durham
Michael Matuson, Rochester
Community Endorsements
Adam Cilley, Barrington
Frank Natale, Barrington
Pj Day, Dover
Dane Drasher, Dover
Greg Willey, Milton Mills
Rachel Ackerman, Rochester
Cynthia Blanchette, Rochester
Ted Duntley, Rochester
Mike Duntley, Rochester
Robert Howard, Rochester
James Antonio, Barrington
Kyle Barnalsy, Barrington
Bob Wheeler, Barrington
Rick Brillard, Dover
Erin E. Herring, Dover
George Herring, Dover
Karl Klare, Dover
Bette Rochette, Dover
Robert O’Donnell, Durham
Katherine Ayers, Milton
Patricia Weldon, New Durham
Russell Weldon, New Durham
David Clarke, Rochester
John Cox, Rochester
Larken Goode, Rochester
Alison Kras, Rochester
Betty Laferte, Rochester
John Paradis, Rochester
Christopher Swiatek, Rochester
Melinda Hannah, Somersworth
Sullivan
County Chairs
Tobin Menard – Newport
Annette Menard – Newport
Town Chairs
Hannibal Handy, Charlestown
Carolyn Handy, Charlestown
Heather Whitney, Claremont
Edward Sanville, Grantham
Maricar Sanville, Grantham
Tom Strempfer, Langdon
Tobin Menard, Newport
Annette Menard, Newport
Charles Johnson, Washington
Kate Johnson, Washington
Community Endorsements
Laura Smith, Canaan
Raymond Edwards, Claremont
Raymond Kendall, Cornish
Cody Kendall, George Mills
Suzanna Streupfer, Langdon
Gary Ward, Plainfield
Hon. Spec Bowers, Sunapee
George Curt, Sunapee
Linda Callum, Unity
Bert Bodnar, Washington
Hannibal Handy, Charlestown
Carolyn Handy, Charlestown
Heather Whitney, Claremont
Edward Sanville, Grantham
Maricar Sanville, Grantham
Charles Johnson, Washington
Kate Johnson, Washington
Bethany Klebes, Newport
Jason Klebes, Newport