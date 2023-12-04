Tuesday’s weather: Breezy, cold with sun giving way to clouds, high of 38 + snow totals!

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 19. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023