Tuesday’s weather: Breezy, cold with sun giving way to clouds, high of 38 + snow totals!

Snow Totals from Sunday
Belknap County
- New Hampton 6.5″
- Meredith 5.8″
- Belmont 3.0″
- Laconia 1.0 “
Carroll County
- Albany 8.0″
- Jackson 8.0″
- Center Sandwich 6.5″
- North Conway 5.9″
- Wolfeboro 4.8″
- Brookfield 3.0″
Cheshire County
- Rindge 0.5″
- West Chesterfield Trace
- Keene Trace
Coos County
- Gorham 11.5 “
- Pinkham Notch 8.0″
- Berlin 7.0″
- Carroll 6.4″
- Lancaster 2.5″
- Pittsburg 2.0 “
Grafton County
- Waterville Valley 9.7″
- Ashland 8.5″
- Littleton 5.5″
- Holderness 5.0″
- Woodstock 5.0″
- Bristol 4.2″
- Plymouth 4.0″
- Hanover 3.7″
- Sugar Hill 2.8″
- Hanover 2.7″
Hillsborough County
- Windsor 2.2″
- Hillsborough 1.8″
- Manchester Airport Trace (Record rainfall 0.79″ old record 0.69″ 2007)
- Nashua 1.0″
- Greenville 1.0″
- Antrim 0.2″
Merrimack County
- Northfield 5.8″
- Danbury 5.2″
- New London 4.5″
- Contoocook 4.0″
- Henniker 2.0″
- Contoocook 1.5″
- Bow 0.7″
- Concord 0.5″
Rockingham County
- Exeter 6.5″
- Deerfield 0.8″
- Derry Trace
- Epping Trace
- Newington Trace
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 19. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.
