Tuesday’s weather: Breezy, cold with sun giving way to clouds, high of 38 + snow totals!

Monday, December 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, December 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today is mainly dry, cooler with partial sunshine this morning with afternoon clouds with a high in the upper 30s. Tonight a passing flurry with a low in the upper 29s.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 5 – 9

Today: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds, breezy, and cold. High 38 (feel like 34) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with a passing flurry. Low 27 (feel like 25) Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with some afternoon sun & cold. High 35 (feel like 28) Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 13) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday (Hanukkah begins): Some sun & cold. High 35 (feel like 31) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up and not as cold. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 43 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some clouds with breaks of sun & mild. High 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable

Snow Totals from Sunday

Belknap County

  • New Hampton 6.5″
  • Meredith 5.8″
  • Belmont 3.0″
  • Laconia 1.0 “

Carroll County

  • Albany 8.0″
  • Jackson 8.0″
  • Center Sandwich 6.5″
  • North Conway 5.9″
  • Wolfeboro 4.8″
  • Brookfield 3.0″

Cheshire County

  • Rindge 0.5″
  • West Chesterfield Trace
  • Keene Trace

Coos County

  • Gorham 11.5 “
  • Pinkham Notch 8.0″
  • Berlin 7.0″
  • Carroll 6.4″
  • Lancaster 2.5″
  • Pittsburg 2.0 “

Grafton County

  • Waterville Valley 9.7″
  • Ashland 8.5″
  • Littleton 5.5″
  • Holderness 5.0″
  • Woodstock 5.0″
  • Bristol 4.2″
  • Plymouth 4.0″
  • Hanover 3.7″
  • Sugar Hill 2.8″
  • Hanover 2.7″

Hillsborough County

  • Windsor 2.2″
  • Hillsborough 1.8″
  • Manchester Airport Trace (Record rainfall 0.79″ old record 0.69″ 2007)
  • Nashua 1.0″
  • Greenville 1.0″
  • Antrim 0.2″

Merrimack County

  • Northfield 5.8″
  • Danbury 5.2″
  • New London 4.5″
  • Contoocook 4.0″
  • Henniker 2.0″
  • Contoocook 1.5″
  • Bow 0.7″
  • Concord 0.5″

Rockingham County

  • Exeter 6.5″
  • Deerfield 0.8″
  • Derry Trace
  • Epping Trace
  • Newington Trace

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This week will have some sun and cold with temperatures below the normal high of 43. The weekend temperatures are in the 40s & 50s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 19. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts