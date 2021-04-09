Night Work to Begin on I-293 between Exit 2 and I-93

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that night work will begin for guardrail repair and replacement on Sunday, April 11, 2021 on I-293 between Exit 2 and I-93 in Manchester.

Work will begin on I-293 south bound, east of the Merrimack River, and continue south to I-93 for approximately eight days. Work will then shift to I-293 north bound from I-93 to the Merrimack River Bridge for an additional eight days. Traffic on I-293 will shift and be reduced from three to two lanes in order to complete the guardrail instillation. Traffic on ramps will also be reduced from two to one lane. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zones and obey all posted signs.

This work is weather dependent and is expected to be completed on or about April 30, 2021. The work is part of the $8.2 million Federal Resurfacing Program. The general contractor is Pike Industries, Inc. of Belmont, NH.