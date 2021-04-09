Weather: We’re calling it flip-flop Friday, with a high temp expected today of 72

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Our summer-like weather will continue today and tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s. Sunday will be cooler with showers arriving by evening.

Weather Outlook, April 9 – April 13

Today: Mostly sunny & warm High 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Mostly clear Low 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 48 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy & cooler with showers by evening High 58 Winds: E 5-10 mph Sunday night: Showers Low 43 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy with morning showers High 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday night: Mostly cloudy Low 43 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & milder High: 61 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tuesday Night: Rain & drizzle late Low: 44 Winds: N 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Next week looks to be cloudy with some April showers. A Look Back at March A look back at March. March was warmer and drier than average and the U.S. saw two tornado outbreaks.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .