NH GOP celebrates new office, Lewandowski’s birthday while drawing contrasts to Democrats

SALEM, N.H. – The New Hampshire Republican Party celebrated the birthday of former Trump campaign manager and New Hampshire resident Corey Lewandoski as the christened the opening of their ninth office in the Granite State.

New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Steve Stepanek said he was thrilled to see the packed crowd at the opening, a recurring theme at earlier GOP office openings across the state, while also throwing shade at his predecessor.

“They have not come out from underneath their rocks. They are just sitting there. We don’t know what they’re doing, we don’t care, we’re winning,” he said. “When I got elected to this position a year and a half ago, (President Trump) said, ‘we need a Trump loyalist running the party, we don’t need another Jennifer Horn,’ so I got stuck with this job. But I said we will turn New Hampshire into a red island in a sea of blue states, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Stepanek and other speakers such as Lewandowski, Republican Senate Candidate Corky Messner and Second Congressional District Republican Nominee Steve Negron also spoke to the importance of this election in regard to such issues as civil unrest and the possibility of it coming to New Hampshire, the importance of supporting police and veterans as well as recent diplomatic recognition between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries.

Lewandowski noted that in recent weeks, Trump has visited New Hampshire along with his wife, one of his sons and other surrogates, while Democratic Nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been absent.

He considers New Hampshire “ground zero” in the Presidential campaign, believing that Trump will also win states won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 such as Nevada and Minnesota.

Lewandowski believes that victory, particularly in New Hampshire, will come from the contrasting campaign style between the two parties, with Democrats instead focusing on remote events and phone calls to provide more safety for candidates, volunteers and voters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The people of New Hampshire have been spoiled, and I have been spoiled. I love to see the candidates. I want to ask them tough questions, I want to ask tough questions of their surrogates,” he said. “The Biden campaign has all but written off New Hampshire. We’re going to win the state and it’s going to be because of the grassroots work we’ve built and the fact that in New Hampshire, voters expect to see candidates.”