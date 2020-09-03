NH Congressional Delegation announces funding for sexual assault programs at Saint Anselm College

WASHINGTON – St. Anselm College will receive $294,970 to help survivors of sexual assault and fight future sexual assault according to a statement released on Thursday by New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation.

Rivier College in Nashua will receive $299,900 with the funding for both colleges coming through the Office of Violence Against Women.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) serves as the Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Office of Violence Against Women. She praised the incoming funding and pledged to seek additional funding to fight sexual assault.

“Making sure college campuses are safe for all students must be every institution’s top concern. These new federal resources will help St. Anselm and Rivier uphold that commitment to its students by investing in programming to combat campus sexual assault, and ensuring support services are available for survivors,” said Shaheen. “Survivors of sexual assault, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, need to know they are not alone and there are services available to seek help, stay safe and hold their attackers accountable.

Saint Anselm College President Joe Favazza thanked Shaheen, saying the funding would help the college continue and strengthen the work of the Harbor, a campus-based center that draws visibility to issues of stalking, dating and domestic violence, and sexual assault on campus while creating a safe place for victims to gain confidential support and advocacy.