Sports betting now open at South Side Tavern

MANCHESTER, NH – DraftKings Sportsbook has opened at a second retail location in NH, at 1279 South Willow St. in Manchester. The first location opened at last moth at The Brook in Seabrook.

“Sports betting has already been a big win for New Hampshire and it is exciting that the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings are continuing to expand opportunities to place sports bets, particularly as the NBA and NHL playoffs are heating up,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “New Hampshire is the go-to destination for sports betting in the northeast and the opening of the DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester further increases opportunities to participate at a fun and popular tavern.”

Located within South Side Tavern’s sports bar, DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester has ample betting kiosks, wall-to-wall TVs, and seating for groups large and small. The 40,000-square-foot property located just off Exit 1 on Interstate 293 is a longtime charitable gaming location, and recently underwent a $2.5 million renovation with installation of a new HVAC air filtration system. South Side Tavern has taken a number of precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Employees and guests are required to wear masks, and employees throughout the day disinfect gaming machines to provide a safe and clean experience.

“We are proud to reveal DraftKings’ latest collaborative effort with the New Hampshire Lottery – DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester. For the first time in the city, customers will be able to place retail bets on their favorite sports while watching the games in real-time,” said Matt Kalish, Co-Founder and President, DraftKings North America. “Our New Hampshire customers continue to get to know the DraftKings brand, which has a reputation for a world-class and intuitive betting experience.”

“Creating delightful and memorable experiences at South Side Tavern has been our pleasure, and we were thrilled to work with DraftKings and the New Hampshire Lottery to make DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester a reality,” said Alex Anagnost, General Manager, Granite State Poker, the charitable game operator. “We believe the sportsbook will further cement us as a destination location for sports fans in Manchester and the surrounding areas – and we look forward to seeing regular and new faces alike.”

“The New Hampshire Lottery is pleased to work with DraftKings and the South Side Tavern to make DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester a reality,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “Already one of New Hampshire’s premier destinations for sports fans, DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester will play a major role in supporting our ongoing efforts to maximize revenue for education in New Hampshire. The response to mobile sports betting in New Hampshire speaks for itself and expanding to physical sportsbooks represents the next step for the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings as we expand this exciting new way to win in the Granite State.”

DraftKings, the exclusive sports betting provider of the New Hampshire Lottery, launched mobile sports betting in the state on December 30, 2019. The first sports betting retail location, DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook, opened on August 12, 2020. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester is planned for September 13, 2020.