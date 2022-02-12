New tenants at Waumbec Mills including Pine State Trading Co., Ellie & Piper, FlyListed, Trova, ABA Behavioral

MANCHESTER, NH – Brady Sullivan’s Waumbec Mill welcomed several new tenants seeking modernized commercial space. As the historic 250 Commercial St. building nears 100 percent occupancy, office, industrial and retail tenants alike have benefited from the creative space options and centralized location.

One of the building’s newest tenants – Pine State Trading Co. – was able to accommodate critical components of its administrative office, training facility, tasting room, and warehouse/distribution center under one roof. The uniqueness of the Waumbec Mill optimized what began as a search for two uses: a turnkey office space and, separately, an industrial warehouse. A regional leader in the marketing and distribution of beverage products, Pine State Trading delivers brand name and private label products to a sizable customer base of 2,000+ and growing.

Other notable additions to the building’s tenant roster included healthcare staffing group Trova, LLC; party boutique Ellie & Piper; media marketing company FlyListed; and professional group ABA Behavioral Counseling. The Waumbec Mill will also welcome a new salon in Quarter 1 of 2022.

Brady Sullivan’s Commercial Leasing Team of Charles Panasis, James Tobin, Jamison Bibaud and Derek Lawton facilitated the new transactions on the landlord’s behalf. The group will aim to welcome more great tenants in 2022 and fill the last few spaces at the 450,000 SF Waumbec Mill.

About Brady Sullivan Properties

Founded in Manchester, NH, in 1992, Brady Sullivan Properties is one of New England’s largest real estate developers. Brady Sullivan holds a sizable share of the commercial and residential markets in New England and specializes in developing, constructing, and converting commercial space, apartments, and homes throughout New England. Shane Brady and Arthur Sullivan bring more than 30 years of real estate experience, talent, and expertise to their real estate group. They strive to provide excellent value in every product they bring to market. For more information visit, bradysullivan.com.