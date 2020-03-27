New Hampshire has fourth most aggressive response to COVID-19 according to website

WASHINGTON – This week, Wallet Hub announced that it has named New Hampshire in fourth place in two listings of states and their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In the “Prevention and Containment” category, New Hampshire trailed California, Rhode Island and Hawaii. In the “Risk Factors and Infrastructure” category, New Hampshire trailed only Colorado, Minnesota and North Dakota.

New Hampshire had the 33rd most aggressive response to COVID-19 among the states overall in the website’s “Economic Impact” category. Overall, the state was placed in fourth place by the website behind Maryland, Rhode Island and California, up from 11th overall last week.

More information on the study can be found here.