Is your business ‘essential’? Update on Sununu’s latest order

CONCORD, NH — Gov. Chris Sununu issued a Stay at Home Order for all non-essential businesses to close effective at midnight on March 27 through May 4, 2020. We know many of you have questions as to whether your business is “essential” in supporting the response to COVID-19 and the core missions of the State.

Please be aware, if you feel the function of your business is not included in the list of essential services outlined in Exhibit A to Emergency Order #17 but you believe it should be included as it provides essential services or functions, you may request designation as an essential business.

Any requests should be submitted to essential@nheconomy.com and include basic contact information and a brief justification. These requests are being reviewed as quickly as possible.

Requests by businesses to be designated an essential function should only be made if they are NOT covered by the guidance.

All other inquiries, please submit your question here.