New Hampshire Fisher Cats will become Manchester Chicken Tenders (temporarily…)

MANCHESTER, N.H. – For one home game in 2022, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats will become the Manchester Chicken Tenders, but they’re looking for some help as to which chicken tenders they’ll honor on their hats.

The one-game rebound honors the 1974 invention of the chicken tender at Manchester’s Puritan Restaurant, with a white, blue and yellow color scheme to emulate the New Hampshire flag.

Fans will be able to vote on which hat the players wear, choosing from classic chicken tenders, buffalo chicken tenders or coconut chicken tenders.

“We love being New Hampshire’s home team, and we’re always looking for fun ways to recognize the history of our community,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “We can’t wait to see which hat our fans choose for the team to wear on Chicken Tenders Night. It won’t be an easy decision!”

All three hats are available for sale on the Fisher Cats’ website. An official date for Chicken Tenders night will be announced in coming months.

The Chicken Tenders promotion joins other temporary rebrands for the team such as the New Hampshire Mountain Men, the New Hampshire Primaries and Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire.