Nashua man seriously injured in Everett Turnpike crash, pulled from wreckage by other motorists

MERRIMACK, NH – A Nashua man was seriously injured Saturday night in a fiery crash on the Everett Turnpike.

At approximately 9:04 p.m. on Aug. 27 State Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with Officers from Merrimack Police Department and Medical Personnel from the Merrimack Fire Department, responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike South near mile marker 14.2 in the town of Merrimack.

Upon arrival, investigating Troopers located a blue 2013 Nissan GTR that was heavily damaged and fully engulfed with fire. Preliminary investigation determined that the operator and sole occupant of the motor vehicle, Farooq Aziz, 39, of Nashua, was pulled from the wreckage as it was actively on fire by several bystanders who stopped to assist.

Aziz was initially transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester before being flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston by Boston MedFlight for serious and life-threatening injuries.

Aziz is owner of Go Auto Repair in Nashua, which specializes in performance street cars.

The F.E. Everett Turnpike was reduced to one lane in the area of the crash for approximately two hours.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash; however, all aspects remain under investigation.

New Hampshire State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, passed through the scene with a dash camera, or witnessed any driving behaviors prior to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jonathan Janosz at Jonathan.M.Janosz@DOS.NH.GOV or by leaving avoicemail at (603) 227-0039.