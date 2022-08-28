Monday’s weather: Hot and mostly sunny, high of 91 + what’s on tap for Labor Day weekend

Sunday, August 28, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, August 28, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click to hear highlights for Monday, Aug. 29 weather forecast, and what’s on tap for the Labor Day Weekend.

Monday’s Weather

High pressure remains in control through the first part of the week. Mostly sunny today, as the flow, starts to turn more southwesterly, hotter, and more humid air to work back into New Hampshire.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 29-Sept. 1

Today: Mostly sunny and hot with more humidity. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clouding up, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, very warm and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday (Sept. 1): Comfortable and not as warm with some sun. High 80 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and cool. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny & nice. High: 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear and cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

September will start cooler and dry. The outlook for Labor Day is some sun with a high of 80.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 80.

Wind: South winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 69 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:37 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 01:33 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 76 degrees.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts