Monday’s weather: Hot and mostly sunny, high of 91 + what’s on tap for Labor Day weekend

Today: Mostly sunny and hot with more humidity. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Clouding up, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph Wednesday: Some sun, very warm and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday (Sept. 1): Comfortable and not as warm with some sun. High 80 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Clear and cool. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Sunny & nice. High: 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Clear and cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching September will start cooler and dry. The outlook for Labor Day is some sun with a high of 80.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 80.

Wind: South winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 69 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:37 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 01:33 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee