Monday’s weather: Hot and mostly sunny, high of 91 + what’s on tap for Labor Day weekend

VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click to hear highlights for Monday, Aug. 29 weather forecast, and what’s on tap for the Labor Day Weekend.
Monday’s Weather
High pressure remains in control through the first part of the week. Mostly sunny today, as the flow, starts to turn more southwesterly, hotter, and more humid air to work back into New Hampshire.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 29-Sept. 1
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
September will start cooler and dry. The outlook for Labor Day is some sun with a high of 80.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Sunny.
U.V. Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 80.
Wind: South winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 69 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:37 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 01:33 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee