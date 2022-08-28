Sky Show draws thousands for a day of music and a night of fireworks

MANCHESTER, NH – It was clear from the huge turnout – and overall good behavior – that Manchester was ready for a return to Sky Show, a daylong music-centric event, which drew thousands to the riverside Arms Park on Saturday. After an absence of more than 10 years, the event was revived by Recycled Percussion, the popular local act that found its way to fame and a residency in Vegas, thanks to a lift from America’s Got Talent a dozen years ago.

The setting was picture-perfect – the weather was idyllic and Arms Park, nestled next to the Merrimack River, provided a open canvas for the elaborate sound stage and vendors, who took over the park – which is mainly a parking lot.

Security was tight for the event, with heavy police presence, and at one point the park reached capacity and revelers were asked to wait until people left before entering the park. Manchester Police reported via social media that it was a “safe and successful event,” and gave shout-outs to the city along with New Hampshire State Police, Hillsborough County NH Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Manchester Fire Department for assisting with security.

Justin Spencer, lead performer for Recycled Percussion, said he wanted to try to pull off a Sky Show revival, as he loved attending when he was younger. He organized the bands, volunteers and sponsors for the event, including pulling in his friend and blues-rock guitarist Gary Hoey.

Other performers included Dancing Madly Backwards, Living on a Bad Name, Rag Dolls, and Fighting Friday. The event culminated with an Atlas fireworks show which organizers billed as “the largest display in New Hampshire history.”

