MPD Under the Radar: Drivers fight at red lights from South Willow to Valley Street

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Nov. 27 2:50 p.m. – An individual living on Hanover Street contacted police saying that her neighbor dumped trash and nails in her driveway.

However, when police arrived at her residence, they found her not home. The officer left a message. There is no indication from the office that any trash or nails were visible in the driveway.

Nov. 28, 7:45 a.m. – A caller from the Red Oak building on Elm Street reported that there were homeless people urinating in the nearby Citizens Bank building garage and two homeless people were living in the parking garage’s elevator. The caller requested that the individuals be removed from the premises.

Upon arrival, police were unable to find the homeless people.

Dec. 13, 10:14 a.m. – A man on Manchester Street called police after three out of four tires on his car were punctured at his property. He believes his neighbor was the actual target. Additional information was not available on the report.

Dec. 13, 3:04 p.m. – A man called police after fears that his ex-girlfriend was coming to trash his apartment on Laval Street. The man was not at the apartment when he called police, but his roommate said he would call again when he returned home. It is not noted if the ex-girlfriend ever arrived at the apartment.

Dec. 13, 3:43 p.m. – On Orange Street, a woman called police saying she was in her car and a neighbor was threatening to assault her.

The woman described the neighbor as female with red hair, wearing jeans and in possession of a pitbull. After about an hour, the woman said she was able to come to a resolution with the neighbor and was aware of how to obtain a restraining order against the neighbor later if the situation soured again.

Dec. 14, 12:17 p.m. – A store in the South Willow Street area reported that an individual returned a ring worth $798 asking for a refund, only to find that the ring was a counterfeit. Additional information was not immediately available.

Dec. 17, 3:04 a.m. – In the back of a building on Elm Street that was infested with bed bugs according to an officer who was at that residence on an earlier call, several people were arguing and threatening to kill each other. According to the report, the individuals were banging things around and making lots of noise. However, by the time police arrived, it appears that the dispute had been resolved.

Dec. 17, 8:42 p.m. – Police learned that a fist fight began near the corner of South Willow Street and South Beech Street, but it was unclear if it was still going on. The caller told dispatch that someone got out of a gold Chevrolet and started punching someone inside of an Infiniti.

The two cars continued to drive throughout the city, with the fight continuing at each red right. Eventually, the two cars made their way to Valley Street, where they stopped at a store.

Officers were dispatched to the store, with backup necessary. An arrest was made, but was not specified in the report.