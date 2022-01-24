New Year’s Deal: Use this code to get a discount on Symphony NH tix, now through Jan. 28

Monday, January 24, 2022Symphony NHCulture, The Arts0
Monday, January 24, 2022Symphony NHCulture, The Arts0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Symphony New Hampshire, the oldest professional orchestra in the Granite State, is offering a New Year’s deal now through January 28, 2022.
Between now and Jan. 28 get 10 percent off the purchase of tickets for all spring concerts with code SNH22.
Start spring off with beautiful music!
More details on the concerts can be found at: https://www.symphonynh.org/events/

MAR 5

About this Author

audrey-alessi

Symphony NH

Email

See all of this author's posts