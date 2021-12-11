Introducing MPD: Under the Radar

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The names of individuals and organizations in these stores have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts by e-mailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Nov. 17, 10:25 a.m.

Two juveniles were spotted at a store, two of which appeared to be loading items into backpacks. The children moved to a cash register to buy a soda while holding the backpacks when an officer intervened. Both teenagers were identified as students at Manchester School of Technology and were detained until their guardians could arrive at the store.

The items taken by the youths were returned to the store, it is not indicated whether they faced charges for the act.

Nov. 17, 7:42 p.m.

An individual on Dunbarton Road called police, fearing that his landlord was embezzling money from him. The landlord’s company is based in Massachusetts. The officer told the individual that they would reach out to the landlord and investigate.

Additional information was not immediately available from police reports.

Nov. 18, 7:22 a.m.

The owner of a canine daycare center called after reporting that a man was harassing her customers. According to the owner, the man, who had curly hair, was wearing pink pants and had a puffy black coat on, was talking to customers and offering to walk their dogs.

This had been going on for almost an hour according to the owner, until he walked over to a nearby convenience store.

Officers identified the man and issued a verbal no trespassing warning to him.

Nov. 26, 1:29 a.m.

A suspect described as a white male wearing a hoodie jean jacket was reported by a resident on Seames Drive breaking into a car in her driveway, with the caller’s boyfriend confronting the suspect outside as she called police.

Details of the confrontation are not available, but suspect began to walk toward South Willow street according to the caller, with another person on Jobin Road calling in later and saying they saw also saw someone fitting a similar description breaking into their car shortly before the Seames Drive incident.

Backup was requested to find the suspect, without indication that he was found that night, although the caller from Jobin Road said they had gotten him on camera.