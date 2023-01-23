Monday’s weather: Windy with periods of wet snow, another 5-8″ possible

Weather Watch Video Report
Monday’s Weather
Today periods of wet snow with an additional 5-8″ before it changes to flurries and snow showers early this evening.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM TONIGHT
- WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
- WHEN…Until 10 PM tonight.
- IMPACTS…A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this morning and evening commutes.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org
Daily Forecast for Jan. 23, 2022-Jan. 27, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Look for snow (2-4″) early Wednesday night changing to rain late at night.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits obscured. Snow (4-6″) Highs in the mid-20s. North winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, north winds around 30 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 10 below in the afternoon.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Snow (4-6″) in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.