Monday’s weather: Windy with periods of wet snow, another 5-8″ possible

Today : Windy with periods of wet snow with an additional 5-8″. High 33 (feel like 25) Winds: N 10-15+ mph

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Snow (4-6″) Highs in the mid-20s. North winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, north winds around 30 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 10 below in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow (4-6″) in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.