Monday’s weather: Warmer with sunshine, high of 71

Sunday’s Weather
Warmer today with some sun in the afternoon. Highs today in the lower 70s with lows tonight in the lower 50s.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 11 – Oct. 15
Columbus Day: Clouds giving way to partial sun & warmer High 71 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 76 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 76 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Great weather for viewing fall foliage with well above normal temperatures for this week. Overall pattern favors mostly dry weather.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
