Monday’s weather: Some sun and clouds, high of 57

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, March 31, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

April Fool’s Day some sun & clouds with highs in the middle 50s with a light wind.

 

weather graphic 2 305-Day Outlook, April 1-April 5

April Fools’ Day: Some sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High 47 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with a mix of rain & snow showers late. Low 35 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Rain & snow to wet snow (1-2″) and windy. High 38 (feel like29) Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph
Wednesday night: Windy with heavy wet snow (6-10″) with blizzard-like conditions. Low 30 (feel like 18) Winds: NE 15-25+ (gust 40 mph)
Thursday: Windy with heavy wet snow (8-12″) blizzard-like conditions. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: NE 15-25+ (gust 40 mph)
Thursday night: Mix of rain & snow showers. Low 34 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 46 (feel like 40) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Update

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is sunny with a high of 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Screenshot 2024 03 12 at 9.31.14 PM

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An April Nor’easter is possible Wednesday into Thursday with blizzard-like conditions. The potential exists for 1-2 feet of snow! The potential exists for heavy, wet snow to produce power outages across the region.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts