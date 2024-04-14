Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy, mild with a high of 65

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.
Monday’s Weather
Temperature/Precipitation Outlook
The last full week of April temperatures will average be below normal with precipitation averaging below normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
