Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy, mild with a high of 65

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today & tomorrow high pressure builds in with partly to mostly sunny skies along with a warming trend. Highs today and tomorrow in the middle 60s.

5-Day Outlook, April 15-April 19

Today: Some sun, breezy, and mild. High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 66 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and mild. Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 40 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 40 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a passing shower. High 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with showers late. Low 46 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Temperature/Precipitation Outlook

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Low temperatures all week staying above freezing. Next weekend look for some April showers and cooler temperatures.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

