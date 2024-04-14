It’s your move: Rated chess tournament Tuesday evenings each month at Manchester YMCA

MANCHESTER, NH – The Queen City Chess Club meets Tuesday evenings at the YMCA in downtown Manchester at 6 p.m. The tournament is U.S. Chess Federation-rated. The format is four rounds of play, one game per week for four weeks each month. Time control is 45 minutes per side with a 5-second increment per move.

Free for members of Granite YMCA

$10 for non members of the YMCA

Up-to-date USCF membership is required.

To register online for monthly tournaments or to sign up for email announcements go to Queen City Chess website.

The prize for the winner is free entry to a future tournament.

6 to 6:30pm Check-in and Set-up

6:30 to 6:45pm pairings finalized

6:45pm Games begin

Please bring your own regulation chess pieces, board and clock if you have them. A limited supply of spare equipment will be available.

Late entries for each month’s tournament are welcome. Half-point bye available if you aren’t able to attend a round. Zero-point byes available for additional missed rounds.

U.S. Chess Federation membership required for tournament.

Questions?

Email Eric at QueenCityChessNH@gmail.com

Text or call 929-900-4226