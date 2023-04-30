Monday’s weather: Morning showers make way to afternoon sun, high of 67

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video

Photo/Kevin Gordon, Wikipedia

Monday’s Weather

Another upper low will establish itself over the Great Lakes into the middle of the week, sending multiple disturbances through the area and keeping chances of wet weather with temperatures through Friday in the 50s. Today will be the exception with some sun with highs in the mid-60s.


THE FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING.
WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
WHERE…Portions of New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Coos, Southern Grafton, Strafford, and Western and Central Hillsborough.
WHEN…Through Tuesday evening.
IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Current stream flows are near normal, but excessive rain combined with saturated ground will lead to higher-than-normal runoff. This may cause river levels to exceed the minor flood stage at several locations across the watch area, with additional river locations exceeding the action stage. Localized areal flooding and small stream flooding are also likely in some locations where heavy rain is falling during the overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

5-Day Forecast May 1-4

Today (May 1): Morning showers with some afternoon sun & milder. High 67 Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 56 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy with sunny breaks along with periods of showers. High 56 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 55 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first weekend of May looking for some sunshine with temperatures into the lower 70s the following week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds around 40 mph becoming southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 65 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values are around 20.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

