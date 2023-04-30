Monday’s weather: Morning showers make way to afternoon sun, high of 67

Weather Watch Video
Monday’s Weather
Another upper low will establish itself over the Great Lakes into the middle of the week, sending multiple disturbances through the area and keeping chances of wet weather with temperatures through Friday in the 50s. Today will be the exception with some sun with highs in the mid-60s.
5-Day Forecast May 1-4
Today (May 1): Morning showers with some afternoon sun & milder. High 67 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 56 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy with sunny breaks along with periods of showers. High 56 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 55 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds around 40 mph becoming southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 65 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values are around 20.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.