Monday’s weather: Morning showers make way to afternoon sun, high of 67

THE FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING.

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

WHERE…Portions of New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Coos, Southern Grafton, Strafford, and Western and Central Hillsborough.

WHEN…Through Tuesday evening.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Current stream flows are near normal, but excessive rain combined with saturated ground will lead to higher-than-normal runoff. This may cause river levels to exceed the minor flood stage at several locations across the watch area, with additional river locations exceeding the action stage. Localized areal flooding and small stream flooding are also likely in some locations where heavy rain is falling during the overnight hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.