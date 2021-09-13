Monday’s weather: Less humid, a mix of sun and clouds with high around 77

Weather: Becoming mostly sunny.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 10:58 AM. High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 04:59 PM.

* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.