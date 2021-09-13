Monday’s weather: Less humid, a mix of sun and clouds with high around 77

Monday’s Weather
Low pressure that brought some rain overnight moves out. High pressure takes over to give us a mix of sun and clouds today and tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 13 – Sept. 17
Today: Mix sun & clouds with less humid conditions High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 74 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with an early thunderstorm Low 60 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun; very warm & humid High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Warm & humid; strong thunderstorms could bring damaging winds. Low 67 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm & humid High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Spot thunderstorm early; mild & humid Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & humid High 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
No big storms over the next 5 days. Next storm with tropical moisture gets pulled up the East Coast next weekend.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather: Becoming mostly sunny.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 10:58 AM. High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 04:59 PM.
* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!