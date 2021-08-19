Mom charged after toddler ingests methadone

MANCHESTER, NH – A child was air-lifted to a Boston hospital after it was discovered that the child had ingested methadone while in the care of their mother and another person.

The child’s mother, Brianna Lavoie, 25, was arrested Aug. 18, 2021, by Manchester Police in connection with the incident, which unfolded in Stoughton, Mass., last month according to the following police narrative:

On July 26, 2021, Manchester Police were contacted by Stoughton Massachusetts Police, who informed them that a child had overdosed and it was believed that the child was in Manchester when the drug was ingested.

The people who had the child in their care in Massachusetts told police that they had taken the child to Ikea in Stoughton to give the mother, Lavoie, a break. While there, they noticed that the child was lethargic. The child’s breathing slowed and the couple brought the child to a local hospital. The child was ultimately med-flighted to Boston Children’s Hospital and tested positive for methadone.

Through an investigation, police learned that the child had ingested the methadone prior to leaving for Stoughton. Warrants were issued for Lavoie and also for Derrick Richards Lewis, 34, both of Manchester.

Lavoie was arrested on August 18 by Manchester Police and charged with criminal liability to first-degree assault, reckless conduct (felony), possession of a controlled drug, and endangering the welfare of a child. Lewis is still at large and wanted by police.

Methadone is a long-acting synthetic opioid widely used in the treatment of opioid dependency to prevent withdrawal symptoms and reduce opioid cravings. If ingested by children, methadone is potentially lethal even in a small dose 0.5 mg/kg according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. A therapeutic analgesic adult dose can range from are 5 mg to 20 mg; doses for MMT programs are 50 mg to 120 mg.

If you have any information about Lewis’ whereabouts you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.