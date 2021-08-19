City to waive all online processing fees for one year starting Aug. 20

MANCHESTER, NH – All online processing fees will be waived for residents for the next year, including services offered by the Tax Collector and City Clerk’s Offices. The announcement was made Thursday.

“As we head into the fall and winter months, we know we may see rates of COVID-19 increase. By waiving online service fees, we’re hoping more residents who may be nervous about the rise in COVID cases take advantage of the convenience of engaging in city services online, rather than coming into City Hall in-person,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.

All online payments are included in the fee waiver, including vehicle registrations, taxes, parking tickets and marriage certificates, and it meant to incentivize the use of online services rather than in-person foot traffic.

Funding to cover the service fees was made possible by the city’s American Rescue Plan proposal, which was approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on July 20.

