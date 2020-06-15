Model-T enthusiasts hit the open road for a Flag Day tour of small-town NH

Sunday Drive with the Central New Hampshire Model T Club from Manchester Ink Link on Vimeo.

BEDFORD, NH — The Central New Hampshire “Grani T’ers” Model T Club went for a multi-town Sunday drive on June 14, turning a few heads along the way. The group met in Bedford and drove through the back roads of Bedford, Amherst, Milford and Brookline, making a 38-mile loop.

A Sunday drive wouldn’t be complete without a stop for ice cream at Hayward’s, and so the group of a dozen antique cars stopped at the popular ice cream stand in Milford where many people enjoyed looking at the cars and talking to the owners.

The touring club includes many members who have restored and Ford Model-T cars and trucks. Membership requires your automobile be at least 100 years old.

