June 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 21 new positive cases with 8 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, June 14, 2020, DHHS announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,318 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham (3), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (8). Please note that the previous day’s update reported the number of tests conducted at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL) on June 12, rather than the number of persons whose specimens were tested. The PHL testing data has been updated below.

There were no new hospitalized cases identified for a total of 513 (10%) of 5,318 cases. None of the new cases had unidentified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 14, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,318 Recovered 3,987 (75%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 320 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,011 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 513 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 62 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 97,407 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 15,968 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 30,701 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,084 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,675

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 6/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 610 531 345 101 316 97 286 327 LabCorp 318 109 303 408 518 297 290 320 Quest Diagnostics 378 558 234 954 838 845 501 615 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 198 83 61 215 122 327 354 194 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 233 301 307 239 392 33 n/a** 251 Other Laboratory* 31 10 16 25 6 26 3 17 Total 1,768 1,592 1,266 1,942 2,192 1,625 1,434 1,688 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 6/13 Daily Average LabCorp 11 0 1 45 21 32 31 20 Quest Diagnostics 45 239 272 266 281 327 256 241 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 0 23 30 29 32 36 22 Other Laboratory* 6 4 4 11 21 4 14 9 Total 69 243 300 352 352 395 337 293

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.