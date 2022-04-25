Mayor Craig and U.S. Small Business Administration honor National Small Business Week

(l to r) SBA New Hampshire District Administrator Amy Bassett, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, SBA New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig was joined by U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich and SBA New Hampshire District Administrator Amy Bassett to share a proclamation on behalf of the City of Manchester honoring National Small Business Week.

National Small Business Week, which will take place this week from May 1 to May 7, honors the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“Small businesses in Manchester are the backbone of our community,” said Craig. “Small businesses provide services that our community need and we’re grateful to have them.”

Along with the proclamation, Craig urged small business owners to avail themselves of support provided by the SBA as well as grant funding made possible by federal COVID relief.

Vlacich echoed Craig’s sentiments, noting that nearly half of New Hampshire employees work for or own a small business, adding that $5 billion in COVID-related relief has been invested in small business during the 2021 U.S. Federal Budget Fiscal Year in addition to $200 million available through normal SBA programs.

“The commitment by the federal government under the Biden Administration and the SBA to small businesses in New Hampshire is still there and we will continue building on the help we have provided during the pandemic,” said Vlacich.

 

