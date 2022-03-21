Mayor Craig, City of Manchester Announce First Round Distribution of Manchester Small Business Grant & Program Assistance (SBGPA)

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Mayor Joyce Craig and the City of Manchester announced the distribution of the first round of grants through the Manchester Small Business Grant & Program Assistance.

First announced in February, the program was designed to help Manchester’s small business owners recover from the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants can also be used for other fixed business costs to help increase resiliency, such as costs associated with transitioning to e-commerce business platforms, outdoor space upgrades, and other technical assistance needs.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Manchester community, but even as we begin to transition back into normal life, these businesses are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This grant program not only gives them the boost they need right now, but helps them plan for the future.”

Barre Life, Café la Reine, Jumpp Chiropractic, Cesario’s Pizza, Blackwood Law, Manchester Acupuncture Studio, Willows Florist, Hospitality Sports Club, Zapata Trucking Express, LLC, Studio Verne LLC, and Patz Deli LLC each received a $10,000 grant.

The City of Manchester has contracted with Deo Mwano Consultancy and the Greater Manchester Chamber for grant administration, marketing and outreach for the program.

Funds are offered through the American Rescue Plan funds. Eligible small businesses can receive a grant up to $10,000.

Additional grants are available for eligible businesses. For more information, email PCD-ARPA@manchesternh.gov

Eligible businesses can apply here.