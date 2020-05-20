May 23: Queen City Rotary Club announces no-contact curbside food drive in support of local youth

MANCHESTER, NH – The Queen City Rotary Club is sponsoring a food drive this Saturday to support local youth organizations including MPAL, The Boys & Girls Club and Girls Inc.

“Families with children are particularly vulnerable during this pandemic,” said Lisa Lally, co-chair of the Queen City Rotary Club Community Service Committee, “That’s why we are sponsoring this special project to support those in need.”

Queen City Rotary Club Food Drive

Saturday May 23 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Delta Dental Stadium

Manchester, NH

This drive will support the Manchester Boys and Girls Club, Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL) and Girls, Inc.

Lally said that Rotary volunteers will be available at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester for curbside drop-offs of non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products and kids’ activity items like coloring books, art supplies or board games. Gift cards to grocery stores or pharmacies are also welcome. Monetary donations are also encouraged. Checks payable to Queen City Rotary Club can be mailed to same at P.O. Box 3032, Manchester NH 03105.

With more than 60 local business and community leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club devotes itself to supporting youth in need as well as other non-profit causes. The club holds two major fundraising events each year and provides hundreds of hours of community service for projects across Greater Manchester.

The club has compiled a wish list which can be viewed on its website at www.queencityrotary.org.

About Rotary

Rotary is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world. Approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 32,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographic areas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our club continues to meet virtually to continue our mission. To learn more, please visit: www.queencityrotary.org.