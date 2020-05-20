CMC opens new cardiac facility

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Business, medical matters 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Ribbon cutting at Catholic Medical Center’s Cardiac Radial Lounge. Courtesy Photo/Catholic Medical Center

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Catholic Medical Center’s New England Heart and Vascular Institute (NEHVI) opened its new Cardiac Radial Lounge.

The new facility is designed for cardiac catheterization patients, letting them never need to leave the first floor of the hospital.

Pre-procedural work within the facility in a lounge chair for approximately 10 elective patients per day, with recovery continuing there during monitoring by the Cardiac Catheterization Lab medical team.

Nursing unit space previously used for catheterization patients will now be used for more acute cardiac patients.

“Patients who prepare and recover in the Cardiac Radial Lounge enjoy a shorter hospital stay and a more streamlined procedure overall,” says Dr.  James Flynn, Director of Cardiac Catheterization, Interventional Cardiology, and the Structural Heart Program at NEHVI. “Patients will truly feel that their catheterization is an outpatient procedure – high tech, but also convenient and designed with their comfort in mind.”

About Andrew Sylvia 1608 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.