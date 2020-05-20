CMC opens new cardiac facility

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Catholic Medical Center’s New England Heart and Vascular Institute (NEHVI) opened its new Cardiac Radial Lounge.

The new facility is designed for cardiac catheterization patients, letting them never need to leave the first floor of the hospital.

Pre-procedural work within the facility in a lounge chair for approximately 10 elective patients per day, with recovery continuing there during monitoring by the Cardiac Catheterization Lab medical team.

Nursing unit space previously used for catheterization patients will now be used for more acute cardiac patients.

“Patients who prepare and recover in the Cardiac Radial Lounge enjoy a shorter hospital stay and a more streamlined procedure overall,” says Dr. James Flynn, Director of Cardiac Catheterization, Interventional Cardiology, and the Structural Heart Program at NEHVI. “Patients will truly feel that their catheterization is an outpatient procedure – high tech, but also convenient and designed with their comfort in mind.”