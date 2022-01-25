Mass. man arrested for conspiracy to steal firearms after attempting break-ins at NH gun shops

HOOKSETT, NH – William Guerrero, 20, of Brighton, Mass., was arrested Wednesday on a complaint charging him with participating in a conspiracy to steal firearms from federally licensed firearm dealers.

According to the complaint, law enforcement agents have been investigating a series of efforts to conduct burglaries at federally licensed firearms dealers on January 22 and 23, 2022. On January 23, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., a vehicle pulled into the front of Shooters Outpost in Hooksett.

Four men were captured on video surveillance attempting to gain access to the store by smashing a window of the rear door, but were unable to gain access. Similar attempted burglaries occurred at firearms dealers on January 22, 2022, in Salem, Plaistow, and Kingston.

Guerrero was arrested on January 24, 2022, in Massachusetts. Guerrero had an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was detained pending further proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing. Members of the public with information about these crimes are encouraged to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS.

This matter is investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and multiple local and state police agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana MacDonald.

The charges in the complaint are only allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.