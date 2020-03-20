March 20: Pappas and Kuster to hold second telephone town hall on COVID-19

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday March 20 at 12 p.m., Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Annie Kuster (NH-02) and will hold their second telephone town hall to discuss the coronavirus and provide an update to New Hampshire residents.

Pappas and Kuster will be joined on the call by Dr. Michael Calderwood, Associate Chief Quality Officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and System Epidemiologist and Infectious Disease Expert and Gretta Johansson, District Director of the New Hampshire District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The tele-town hall will give Granite Staters a chance to speak directly with the Representatives and health officials about their concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in New Hampshire.

During the call, the Representatives and officials will take questions from Granite Staters. Members of the media are also welcome to join. Reporters planning to call into the telephone town hall should contact Susan Curran at Susan.Curran@mail.house.gov.

WHO: Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01)

Rep. Annie Kuster (NH-02)

Dr. Michael Calderwood, Associate Chief Quality Officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and System Epidemiologist and Infectious Disease Expert

Gretta Johansson, District Director of the New Hampshire District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration

WHEN: TODAY, Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m.