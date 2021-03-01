March 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 164 positive results with 9 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, March 1, 2021, DHHS announced 164 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 4.0%. Today’s results include 118 people who tested positive by PCR test and 46 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,363 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/28: 164 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (36), Grafton (32), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (19), Strafford (19), Cheshire (11), Merrimack (11), Carroll (5), Sullivan (4), Belknap (3), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 90 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 75,588 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 1, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 75,588 Recovered 72,055 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,170 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,363 Current Hospitalizations 90 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 629,126 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,723 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,779 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 66

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 3 313 726 1,004 261 335 0 377 LabCorp 309 753 574 489 492 423 345 484 Quest Diagnostics 326 466 694 621 583 475 312 497 Mako Medical 87 279 310 641 98 118 31 223 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 314 434 366 402 458 372 101 350 NorDX Laboratory 52 612 452 463 276 138 150 306 Broad Institute 1,240 4,548 3,689 2,315 5,358 4,065 1,400 3,231 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 378 524 681 405 426 291 232 420 Other Laboratory* 318 340 627 632 327 251 141 377 University of New Hampshire** 3,830 4,348 3,478 4,051 3,706 2,291 12 3,102 Total 6,857 12,617 11,597 11,023 11,985 8,759 2,724 9,366 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 Daily Average LabCorp 0 24 22 7 10 16 4 12 Quest Diagnostics 7 12 20 22 20 19 8 15 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 4 6 7 1 2 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 6 1 5 13 11 6 0 6 Total 23 42 54 49 43 43 12 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.