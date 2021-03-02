Thirsty Moose gets tentative okay for Merrimack Street seating

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Fans of the Thirsty Moose can expect a bit more breathing room this spring.

On Monday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic recommended a proposal that would allow six picnic tables next to the Thirsty Moose, replacing parking spots on Merrimack Street.

The cordoned-off section of Merrimack Street would extend just under 75 ½ feet down Merrimack Street across from Veterans’ Park, with a public sidewalk separating the area from the restaurant itself.

Norri Oberlander, President of North End Properties and landlord of the Thirsty Moose encouraged passage of the recommendation. In a written statement to the committee, Oberlander said that the residential tenants sharing the Thirsty Moose’s building use private parking and the use of the parking spaces in this manner would greatly help the restaurant.

In February, the BMA approved transformation of parking spots into restaurant seating on Elm Street from Bridge Street to Merrimack Street for any restaurants seeking to apply.

Applications for those parking spot seats must be submitted by April 30, with outdoor seating to take place between March and Oct. 7, weather permitting.

Thirsty Moose’s Merrimack Street seating requires approval from the BMA, with the proposal likely to be heard at their March 16 meeting.