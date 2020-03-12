Manchester School District, city teachers reach tentative agreement

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt and Manchester Education Association President Sue Ellen Hannan announced in a joint statement Thursday that the parties have reached a tentative agreement on a successor contract for teachers in Manchester.

“We’re pleased with what we’ve achieved working with Dr. Goldhardt and Attorney Upton since January,” Hannan said. “This tentative agreement will allow the district to continue to move forward by attracting and retaining quality educators.”

“This is a fair and equitable agreement that benefits all of Manchester,” Goldhardt said. “The process has been positive and collaborative, and we look forward to building on these strong relations.”

Mayor Joyce Craig released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“I’m thrilled the Manchester School District and the Manchester Education Association have reached a tentative agreement. The work Dr. Goldhardt and Attorney Upton have done since January, together with MEA leadership, shows how good working relationships, effective communication and respect can result in a positive outcome.”

The next step in the process is to send the agreement to the respective executive committees – for the school district, the Board of School Committee will vote on ratification, while the MEA’s executive board will meet to decide whether to send the agreement to the full membership for ratification.