Man charged with impersonating officer, ordering a homeless man to leave park at gunpoint

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have charged a city man with impersonating a police office after he allegedly ordered a homeless man to pack his things and leave a West Side city park.

On September 28, 2020, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Wolfe Park (115 Harvell St.) for a report of an individual threatening homeless people with a gun.

The caller told officers that a male with a mask, wearing all black and walking a dog, had approached his tent and started yelling at him to leave. The man unholstered a gun and racked it several times before pointing it at him. The caller said he asked the unknown male if he was a police officer and he said he was. The caller started to pack up his belongings, and while he did so the suspect started throwing some of his things around, ultimately damaging them.

Police located a man fitting the description of the suspect. He was identified as Geoff Brown, 32, of Manchester. He was wearing a black tactical vest with a two-way radio and multiple pouches. He had a black American flag hat, a black face mask, a black duty belt complete with pouches, and a leg-style holster with a gun in it.

Brown was arrested and charged with criminal threatening, criminal mischief and Impersonating a police officer. Brown will be arraigned Sept. 29 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.