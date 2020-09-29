BOSC shows unanimous support for Goldhardt

MANCHESTER, N.H. – By a vote of 13-0, the Manchester Board of School Committee approved a “vote of confidence” for Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt on Monday.

The resolution was proposed by Arthur Beaudry (Ward 9) to serve as a symbol of board unity, in that regardless of any differences BOSC members may have had on the contentious school re-entry debate, that they all appreciate the hard work and care provided by Goldhardt in the re-opening process.

Dr. Nicole Leapley (Ward 11) agreed that the board is united Goldhardt and hoped that Goldhardt understood that point regardless of whether future votes on this topic occur.

James O’Connell (At-Large) also agreed on support of Goldhardt, but made a motion to table Beaudry’s resolution, citing concerns from Manchester Education Association President Sue Hannan and others that the district is not yet ready for re-opening.

O’Connell’s motion failed, 4-9. O’Connell was joined by Leapley, Jane Beaulieu (Ward 10) and Jeremy Dobson (Ward 5). Kelly Thomas (Ward 12) and Dan Bergeron (Ward 6) were absent.

William Shea said out of the eight superintendents he’s seen during his time in Manchester, Goldhardt is the best so far, voicing frustration some members of the board.

“If people are opposed to (Beaudry’s) motion, then they can vote against it. They don’t need to give a five-minute lecture,” he said.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig followed the unanimous approval of Beaudry’s measure to personally thank Goldhardt not just on the re-opening plan, but also other issues such as addressing the district’s curriculum.

“This is a good time to say we do appreciate the effort you’ve put in to keep everyone safe,” said Craig.