Brew News MashUp: Beyond the pumpkin patch, local brewers have gone fruity for fall

Pumpkin ales and Oktoberfests aren’t the only thing on the menu. Sour ales are making a big showing in southern New Hampshire breweries, with fruity blends that include raspberries, blueberries, peach and cherries.

Pipe Dream

On Sept. 11, Pipe Dream Brewing in Londonderry released Juice Maze Sour Ale (5.7 percent), a wild sour ale exploding with fruit flavors. It’s aged on 900 pounds of blackberries and raspberries.

On Sept. 16, they released their Pumpkin Farm Ale (6 percent), which is brewed with 465 pounds of ripe pumpkin and a special mix of spices that provide a bold and flavorful taste of New England autumn.

Last week, on Sept. 22, they dropped Radical Razz Sour Ale (5.7 percent), a brand new sour golden ale, which is aged on 900 pounds of ripe raspberries.

Also out this past week is Chocolate Covered Cherry Sour Stout (10 percent), a sour and stout combo with wild fermentation. It’s brewed with 460 pounds of cherries with chocolate.

Great North

There are three new tasting-room-only releases at Great North Aleworks in Manchester.

First is their American Pilsner Northbound (5 percent), which returned Sept. 24. It’s a staff favorite on tap only.

Also back is Smokin’ (6 percent), their smoked ale. The beer is one of their original recipes, brewed with Bamberg malt smoked over a beechwood fire.

Great North also recently dropped a new batch of Tie Dyed (5.4 percent), a dry-hopped beer with Sabro hops.

These beers are not in cans, but growler fills are available.

On Oct. 1, they will also be coming out with their 12th batch of their New England IPA, Hazy Rotation (6 percent). This iteration is made with a blend of Azaca, Sabro and Citra hops. It will be available in cans and kegs in the tasting room and distributed throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Daydreaming

Daydreaming Brewing Company in Derry is releasing Schnella Pilsnah (4.5 percent) on Oct. 1, named after friend and Cask & Vine crewmember Joanie Schneller. It’s brewed with traditional German malts, hopped with Ariana hops and a touch of Citra. Brewers describe it as crisp and refreshing with subtle hints of bright fruit and a clean finish.

Also out soon is a re-release of the COVID-themed VIE RIS (10.5 percent), a Russian imperial stout with rich dark chocolate and roasted malt flavors. It will be available on tap at the brewery and in 16.9-ounce bottles at Bert’s Better Beers in Hooksett and Lazy Dog Beer Shoppe in Londonderry.

Millyard Brewery

Millyard Brewery in Nashua came out with their Festbier (4.9 percent) for Oktoberfest on Sept. 23 and will continue into early October. It’s a pale lager with toasted malt biscuit flavors.

The brewery is also selling a commemorative 22-ounce stein.

Millyard also plans to release India Head Brown Ale (5.5 percent) in early October. It’s a Belgian-style light brown beer with spice and pepper notes.

To Share

To Share Brewing Company in Manchester released three beers on Sept. 24, available in cans.

Swermaid (8.3 percent) is the latest addition to the New England DIPA series named after sweater-wearing sea creatures. It’s hopped with Galaxy and Mandarina Bavaria hops, which gives it flavors and aromas of pineapple and mandarin oranges.

To Share also released Secret Wizard Handshake Blue Razz (5.4 percent), a blueberry and raspberry fruited Berliner Weisse, which is described as being quite tart. It’s loaded with 82 pounds of blueberry, 82 pounds of raspberry and boasts a biscuity finish.

Also out is Oktoberfest Altbier (6.1 percent), which is an easy drinking amber beer which has notes of freshly baked bread, nuts and light spicy and floral flavors.

All of To Share’s label art is by local artist Max Gagnon.

Lithermans

Lithermans Limited Brewery in Concord is dropping three beers on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Keep an eye out for Hidden Driveways (6.4 percent), an India Pale Ale, Sunday Matinee (5.7 percent) an English brown ale, and Lil’ Peach of My Heart (6 percent), a sour blonde ale.

